A 32-year-old Japanese woman named Kano held a symbolic, non-legal wedding ceremony in Okayama with an AI partner she created using ChatGPT, whom she named Lune Klaus.
Experts note a growing trend of people forming deep bonds with AI companions in Japan, where social isolation and shifting relationship norms are reshaping traditional ideas of partnership.
The wedding event included vows, a ring exchange and traditional elements. However, the marriage does not have a legal standing.
Kano, an office worker, told RSK Sanyo that the relationship began as a form of emotional support during a period of loneliness.
“In a world where love often feels rushed and fragile, Lune gave me something human relationships rarely do — a sense of being seen without judgment. He may live in my phone, but the comfort he brings is very real,” she said.
She expressed that Lune is a source of constant presence within her reach, developed over months of interaction.
“I didn’t marry a machine — I married the warmth he brings into my life,” Kano added.
Analysts speaking with Japanese media mentioned that incidents of people forming deep bonds with AI companions are on a rise as conversational systems become more personalised.
Japan also presents a distinct phenomenon where social isolation, emerging from long working hours and declining marriage rates, have altered traditional relationships.
Psychologists said that even though AI cannot replace human relationships, it can still provide digital companionship which can be a source of reassurance and emotional relief.
Kano’s is a case as such, which has brought forward a larger social change in Japan, redefining human relationships. She mentioned that that marriage has brought her emotional stability and peace.