Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban For Indian Flights Till May 24, Curbs Near One-Year Mark

Summary of this article
Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft till May 24, with curbs now set to last over a year.
The ban, imposed after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, applies to all Indian-registered, operated, leased and military aircraft, as per a NOTAM.
The restrictions have led to longer flight routes for Indian airlines, while India has also barred Pakistani aircraft from its airspace.
Pakistan on Tuesday extended the closure of its airspace for Indian planes till May 24 as the curbs will now remain in place for more than a year.
Following the terrorist assault in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives on April 22 of last year, India and Pakistan have banned each other's aircraft from using their respective airspace. Although Indian aircraft have been prohibited from using Pakistani airspace since April 24, 2025, Pakistani aircraft have been prohibited from using Indian airspace since April 30 of last year.
A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) states that Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft owned, operated, or leased by Indian airlines or operators—including military flights—are not permitted to use Pakistani airspace.
According to the NOTAM released by the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA), the ban would be in effect from April 21 to May 23 at 2359 hours (UTC), which corresponds to May 24 at 0530 hours (IST).
Nearly a year has passed since Pakistan's airspace embargo went into effect, which has also caused Indian airlines to take longer routes to a number of foreign locations.
Meanwhile, India has barred Pakistan aircraft from using its airspace till 0530 hrs on April 24, and the restriction is expected to be extended.
The ban, part of various measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, was initially till May 24, 2025 and has been subsequently extended every month.
Generally, a NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.