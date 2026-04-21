Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban For Indian Flights Till May 24, Curbs Near One-Year Mark

Restrictions imposed after Pahalgam attack continue, forcing Indian carriers to take longer international routes

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban For Indian Flights Till May 24
Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban For Indian Flights Till May 24, Curbs Near One-Year Mark File Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft till May 24, with curbs now set to last over a year.

  • The ban, imposed after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, applies to all Indian-registered, operated, leased and military aircraft, as per a NOTAM.

  • The restrictions have led to longer flight routes for Indian airlines, while India has also barred Pakistani aircraft from its airspace.

Pakistan on Tuesday extended the closure of its airspace for Indian planes till May 24 as the curbs will now remain in place for more than a year.

Following the terrorist assault in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives on April 22 of last year, India and Pakistan have banned each other's aircraft from using their respective airspace. Although Indian aircraft have been prohibited from using Pakistani airspace since April 24, 2025, Pakistani aircraft have been prohibited from using Indian airspace since April 30 of last year.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) states that Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft owned, operated, or leased by Indian airlines or operators—including military flights—are not permitted to use Pakistani airspace.

According to the NOTAM released by the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA), the ban would be in effect from April 21 to May 23 at 2359 hours (UTC), which corresponds to May 24 at 0530 hours (IST).

Nearly a year has passed since Pakistan's airspace embargo went into effect, which has also caused Indian airlines to take longer routes to a number of foreign locations.

Meanwhile, India has barred Pakistan aircraft from using its airspace till 0530 hrs on April 24, and the restriction is expected to be extended.

Related Content
Demolitions in Kashmir in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack - | Manpreet Romana |
Pahalgam Attack: What Were The Demolitions For?
Illustration: Vikas Thakur - null
The Theatre of India's Foreign Policy Post Pahalgam
AF Fighter Jet - Photo: @CISFHQrs via PTI Photo
AF Fighter Jet’s Undercarriage Failure Shuts Pune Airport Runway
In this photo released by Pakistan's Press Information Department, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second right, Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, left, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, second left, and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, pose for photographs after signing a mutual defense pact, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. - Press Information Department via AP
Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact
Related Content

The ban, part of various measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, was initially till May 24, 2025 and has been subsequently extended every month.

Generally, a NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After GT Vs MI, Match 30?

  2. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  3. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know

  4. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Offers Luxury Watch For Iconic Moment; Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wicket Drought

  5. GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma Turns It Around With Stunning Ton As Mumbai Notch Up 99-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: The Curious Case Of Akhtar Ali

  2. Day In Pics: April 20, 2026

  3. Over 700 Citizens Seek Action Against PM Modi's Address, Say PM Violated Model Code Of Conduct

  4. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  5. Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu: Triangular Fight Keeps Thirupparankundram On Edge, Polarisation Takes A Backseat

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US-Israel War On Iran | Sara Hassani Interview: “Iranians Seeking Dignity And Freedom Deserve Real Allies”

  3. Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power In Revolt Against Corruption - In Photos

  4. Nepal’s Gen Z Revolution: Why Balen Shah Matters Beyond Borders

  5. Japan’s Recent Earthquake Might Be A Cause For Another Major Tsunami After 2011's Mayhem

Latest Stories

  1. Manipur Shutdowns Disrupt Daily Life After Twin Suspected Militant Attacks

  2. Vance to Travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Crucial Iran Talks

  3. Protests At AMU After 81 Law Students Detained Over 'Attendance Shortage'

  4. Ganga Dussehra 2026: Powerful Astrology Tips To Reduce Shani, Rahu & Ketu Dosha

  5. King: Distribution Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Acquired For Rs 250 Crore - Report

  6. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  7. Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Return As Owens Sisters To Face A Dark Curse

  8. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know