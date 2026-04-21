Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban For Indian Flights Till May 24, Curbs Near One-Year Mark

Pakistan on Tuesday extended the closure of its airspace for Indian planes till May 24 as the curbs will now remain in place for more than a year.



Following the terrorist assault in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives on April 22 of last year, India and Pakistan have banned each other's aircraft from using their respective airspace. Although Indian aircraft have been prohibited from using Pakistani airspace since April 24, 2025, Pakistani aircraft have been prohibited from using Indian airspace since April 30 of last year.