Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Final Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Clash

Post Afghanistan's win over Bangladesh by eight runs in a rain-curtailed match to reach the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2024, here is the updated Super 8 Points Table, T20 World Cup 2024

Photo: ICC
Ibrahim Zadran (left) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz bat during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. Photo: ICC
info_icon

The T20 World Cup 2024, that began with 20 teams at the start of the tournament, now is down to just four post the conclusion of Super Eight stage. Afghanistan's eight run win over Bangladesh saw them qualify for the semis alongside India, the Proteas and England. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Earlier, the Super 8 stage saw South Africa become the first team to qualify before India, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies, co-hosts USA, Bangladesh and England.

Group 1 had India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. In Group 2 it had West Indies, South Africa, England, and the USA.

Gulbadin Naib lies down in pain during AFG vs BAN Super 8 match. - Disney+ Hotstar
AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib's 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour Angers Skipper Rashid Khan - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here is the updated T20 World Cup Super 8 Points Table: Group 1 and Group 2

T20 World Cup Super 8 Points Table: Group 1
GROUP 1 MATCHES WON LOST N/R TIED NRR POINTS
India (Q) 3 3 0 0 0 2.017 6
Afghanistan (Q) 3 2 1 0 0 -0.267 4
Australia (E) 3 1 2 0 0 -0.331 2
Bangladesh (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -1.714 0
T20 World Cup Super 8 Points Table: Group 2
GROUP 2 MATCHES WON LOST N/R TIED NRR POINTS
South Africa (Q) 3 3 0 0 0 0.599 6
England (Q) 3 2 1 0 0 1.992 4
West Indies (E) 3 1 1 0 0 0.963 2
USA (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -3.906 0

The first semi-final sees South Africa take on Afghanistan that will be played on June 26, Wednesday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

The second semi-final involves India against England which will be played on June 27, Thursday at the Providence Stadium, Guyana at 8:00 PM IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat
  2. NDA's Om Birla VS Oppn's K Suresh: Lok Sabha Speaker Post Uncontested Since Independence, Until Now | Decoded
  3. ICAI CA June 2024: Results Expected By July First Week; How To Check And Other Details Inside
  4. SC Asks Delhi HC To Decide Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea In ED Case On July 9
  5. Weather Wrap - Delhi Likely To See Light Rain Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals Why He Agreed To Participate In This Anil Kapoor-Hosted Reality Show
  2. Vashu Bhagnani Finally Reacts To Reports Of Mass Layoffs And Selling Off Office Space To Clear Debts
  3. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  4. Luv Sinha Reacts To Not Attending Sister Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: Give Me A Day Or Two
  5. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During Her First Pregnancy
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Final Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Clash
  2. Super 8s: Afghanistan Edge Bangladesh, Storm Into First-Ever T20 World Cup Semis - In Pics
  3. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan's Take On Gulbadin Naib's 'Injury' Post Historic Win
  4. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Afghans Win Topsy-Turvy Clash To Eliminate Australia - Data Debrief
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
World News
  1. Korean Air Flight Witnesses Chaos Midair As Passengers Suffer Nose Bleeds, Ear Pain
  2. A Chinese Lunar Probe Returns To Earth With The World's First Samples From The Far Side Of The Moon
  3. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  4. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
  5. South Korean Rescuers Search Burned Factory After A Blaze Killed 22, Mostly Chinese Migrants
Latest Stories
  1. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat