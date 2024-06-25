T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Final Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Clash

The T20 World Cup 2024, that began with 20 teams at the start of the tournament, now is down to just four post the conclusion of Super Eight stage. Afghanistan's eight run win over Bangladesh saw them qualify for the semis alongside India, the Proteas and England. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Earlier, the Super 8 stage saw South Africa become the first team to qualify before India, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies, co-hosts USA, Bangladesh and England.
Group 1 had India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. In Group 2 it had West Indies, South Africa, England, and the USA.
Here is the updated T20 World Cup Super 8 Points Table: Group 1 and Group 2
|T20 World Cup Super 8 Points Table: Group 1
|GROUP 1
|MATCHES
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NRR
|POINTS
|India (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2.017
|6
|Afghanistan (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-0.267
|4
|Australia (E)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.331
|2
|Bangladesh (E)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.714
|0
|T20 World Cup Super 8 Points Table: Group 2
|GROUP 2
|MATCHES
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NRR
|POINTS
|South Africa (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0.599
|6
|England (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.992
|4
|West Indies (E)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.963
|2
|USA (E)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-3.906
|0
The first semi-final sees South Africa take on Afghanistan that will be played on June 26, Wednesday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.
The second semi-final involves India against England which will be played on June 27, Thursday at the Providence Stadium, Guyana at 8:00 PM IST.