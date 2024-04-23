There may be a big question mark over his selection in the Indian team, but Yuzvendra Chahal sure is firing on all cylinders, everywhere else. The ace Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner on Monday (April 22, 2024) achieved yet another milestone in a glittering Indian Premier League career, as he became the first bowler in the history of the league to claim 200 wickets. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Playing his 153rd IPL encounter, Chahal caught Mumbai Indians' veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi off his own bowling to get to the landmark. The 33-year-old's consistent wicket-taking ability in the cash-rich league has been unmatched, as no currently-active bowler threatens to dethrone him anytime soon. The retired 'Champion' Dwayne Bravo, who is currently the Chennai Super Kings bowling coach, is next best with 183 wickets from 161 games.
Let us take a look at the top-10 wicket-takers in IPL history.
1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 200 wickets from 153 games
2. Dwayne Bravo - 183 wickets from 161 games
3. Piyush Chawla - 182 wickets from 186 games
4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 174 wickets from 167 matches
5. Amit Mishra - 173 wickets from 161 matches
6. Sunil Narine - 172 wickets from 169 matches
7. Ravichandran Ashwin - 172 wickets from 201 games
8. Lasith Malinga - 170 wickets from 122 games
9. Jasprit Bumrah - 158 wickets from 128 games
10. Ravindra Jadeja - 156 wickets from 233 matches