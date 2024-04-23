Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First Bowler To Take 200 IPL Wickets - A Look At Top 10

Playing his 153rd Indian Premier League encounter, Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal caught Mumbai Indians' veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi off his own bowling to get to the 200-wicket landmark. He is the highest all-time wicket-taker in the league, by a margin of 17

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal 200 IPL wickets, RR vs MI, IPL 2024, AP photo
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Mohammad Nabi during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Jaipur on April 22. Photo: AP
info_icon

There may be a big question mark over his selection in the Indian team, but Yuzvendra Chahal sure is firing on all cylinders, everywhere else. The ace Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner on Monday (April 22, 2024) achieved yet another milestone in a glittering Indian Premier League career, as he became the first bowler in the history of the league to claim 200 wickets. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Playing his 153rd IPL encounter, Chahal caught Mumbai Indians' veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi off his own bowling to get to the landmark. The 33-year-old's consistent wicket-taking ability in the cash-rich league has been unmatched, as no currently-active bowler threatens to dethrone him anytime soon. The retired 'Champion' Dwayne Bravo, who is currently the Chennai Super Kings bowling coach, is next best with 183 wickets from 161 games.

Advertisement

Chahal is congratulated by his RR team-mates after dismissing Nitish Rana on Thursday. - null
IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal Dethrones Dwayne Bravo To Become IPL's Highest Wicket-Taker

BY Outlook Web Desk

Let us take a look at the top-10 wicket-takers in IPL history.

1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 200 wickets from 153 games

2. Dwayne Bravo - 183 wickets from 161 games

3. Piyush Chawla - 182 wickets from 186 games

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 174 wickets from 167 matches

5. Amit Mishra - 173 wickets from 161 matches

6. Sunil Narine - 172 wickets from 169 matches

7. Ravichandran Ashwin - 172 wickets from 201 games

8. Lasith Malinga - 170 wickets from 122 games

9. Jasprit Bumrah - 158 wickets from 128 games

Advertisement

10. Ravindra Jadeja - 156 wickets from 233 matches

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: For 3rd Straight Day, PM Modi Repeats 'Minority' Remark, Says Congress Plotting 'Deep Conspiracy'
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit