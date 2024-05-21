Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Appoint Dwayne Bravo As Bowling Consultant

Bravo is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 625 scalps to his name. In addition, he has scored almost 7000 runs in the format

dj bravo twitter @ACBOfficial
DJ Bravo was part of the Chennai Super Kings support staff in IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @ACBOfficial
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday appointed former West Indies pacer Dwayne Bravo as the bowling consultant of the national team for the T20 World Cup beginning June 1. (More Cricket News)

Bravo, a two-time T20 World Cup winner, is set to join the team during the preparation camp ahead of the marquee event in the USA and Caribbean.

"AfghanAtalan have already arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis and are expected to begin a 10-day long training camp, as part of their preparations for the icc-t20-world-cup">ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be overseen by the coaching staff, including DJ Bravo," said ACB in a statement.

The 40-year-old played 295 international matches for the West Indies, scoring 6423 runs and picking up 363 wickets. He also has 100 FC, 227 List A and a mammoth 573 T20 caps to his name.

He is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 625 scalps to his name. In addition, he has scored almost 7000 runs in the format.

Afghanistan vs Australia T20 series is pushed back by the CA. - File Photo
Cricket Australia Postpones T20 Series Against Afghanistan Over Deteriorating Conditions For Women

BY PTI

Bravo was part of the Chennai Super Kings support staff in IPL 2024.

Afghanistan open their World Cup campaign against Uganda in Guyana on June 3.

