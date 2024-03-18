AFG Vs IRE, 3rd T20I: Afghanistan Bat First Against Ireland In Series Finale; Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan and Ireland are set to face each other in the final match of the three-game T20I series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The series is currently tied at 1-1, and the winner of the match on Monday will be crowned the series champion. (More Cricket News)
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and decided to bat first against Ireland in a do-or-die match.
Afghanistan Vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Playing XIs:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
Both teams are playing the third match of the series without a day's break as Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan defeated Ireland in a tough contest on Sunday at the same venue. Khan was the Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 4-0-14-4 and a crucial cameo of 25 runs off 12 balls.
Ireland bagged the only Test match by six wickets but lost the ODI series 0-2 after the second match was abandoned due to rain. Now, with the T20I series standing at 1-1, both teams will push their boundaries to emerge victorious on Monday and clinch the series.
Full Squads:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young