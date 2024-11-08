Afghanistan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Set To Hang Up His Boots After ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi, country's ace all-rounder, is all set to retire from ODI cricketer after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. (More Cricket News)
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive Naseeb Khan confirmed the development to the media.
"Yes, Nabi is retiring from ODIs after the Champions Trophy and he informed the board about his desire," Naseeb was quoted speaking to Cricbuzz.
"He told me few months back that he wants to end his ODI career after the Champions Trophy and we welcome his decision. After the Champions Trophy, what I understand is that, he is expected to continue his T20 career, and that is the plan until now," he added.
Nabi's contribution to Afghanistan cricket is well-known having represented in 165 ODIs and scored 3549 runs at an average of 27.30. He picked up 171 wickets along the way as well.
Nabi played for the Afghanistan cricket team in their first ODI and announced himself to the world by scoring a half-century on his debut against Scotland in 2009.
Nabi scored a valiant knock of 82 against Bangladesh in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in Sharjah.
Nabi had already retired from Test cricket in 2019.