Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions

Uttarakhand weather improves significantly with clearing skies; Dehradun shows 78°F high, variable clouds today.
Kedarnath faces extreme conditions at -7°C with the season's first snowfall; heavy woolens are essential for pilgrims.
No IMD weather alerts are active for October 8-10; the western disturbance has completely cleared from the region.
Excellent weather ahead with sunny, pleasant conditions and temperatures rising to 86-97°F by mid-October
Current Weather Conditions
Uttarakhand weather today shows dramatic improvement with clearing skies and pleasant conditions on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Dehradun weather features variable clouds with isolated thunderstorms and temperatures reaching 78°F high (26°C) and 61°F low (16°C). Current conditions at 9:44 AM show 64°F (18°C) with a RealFeel of 67°F and mostly cloudy skies.
Uttarakhand temperature has stabilized after the western disturbance passage, with comfortable ranges from 14°C minimum to 29°C maximum across different elevation zones. The state experiences fair air quality with northeastern winds at 4 mph and moderate humidity levels.
Regional Weather Updates
Kedarnath weather shows extreme conditions with the season's first snowfall continuing to impact the shrine area. Current temperature stands at -5°C with a maximum reaching -2°C and a minimum dropping to -7°C. The sacred site experiences 96% humidity with snow showers and 5.45 km/h winds from the northeast direction.
Uttarakhand weather forecast for Kedarnath indicates cold conditions with afternoon snow today, followed by partly sunny but cold weather on Thursday with temperatures around 36°F high and 22°F low (2°C to -6°C). Weekly outlook shows gradual warming with sunny conditions establishing from Friday onwards.
IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings
IMD weather alert for Uttarakhand shows no active warnings for October 8-10, indicating significant improvement from recent heavy rain and snow activity. The meteorological department confirms the western disturbance has moved eastward, allowing stable weather patterns to establish across the state.
Uttarakhand weather update from IMD Dehradun indicates:
October 8: Partly cloudy sky with 18-29°C temperature range
October 9: Partly cloudy sky with 19-31°C temperatures
October 10-13: Mainly clear sky with temperatures 20-31°C
High-Altitude Snow Conditions
Kedarnath weather reports confirm the first significant snowfall of October 2025 has blanketed the shrine and surrounding areas. The pilgrimage site faces moderate to heavy snow showers with 98% probability of precipitation and 14.9mm equivalent rainfall.
Higher reaches, including Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, also received fresh snowfall, marking the early onset of winter conditions in the Char Dham region. Temperature variations show Kedarnath at -7°C, while lower elevations maintain positive temperatures.
Weekly Weather Outlook
Uttarakhand weather forecast shows excellent conditions ahead:
October 8 (Wednesday): Variable clouds with spot thunderstorms - 78°F high, 61°F low with 55% rain probability
October 9 (Thursday): Afternoon thunderstorm possible - 79°F high, 60°F low with 55% chance
October 10 (Friday): Hazy sunshine - 81°F high, 61°F low with 5% precipitation
October 11-12: Sunny and pleasant weather - 82°F highs, 60-61°F lows with clear conditions
October 13-17: Mostly sunny days with temperatures 86-97°F highs and 62-67°F lows
Pilgrimage and Travel Conditions
Kedarnath weather poses challenges for pilgrims, with heavy woolen clothing recommended due to sub-zero temperatures. The shrine area experiences cold but pleasant daytime conditions, making it ideal for avoiding crowds during temple darshan, though extreme caution is required due to snow and ice.
Dehradun weather provides excellent base conditions for travel to hill stations with comfortable temperatures and improved visibility. The state capital serves as a gateway with generally clear access roads to major destinations following the western disturbance clearance.