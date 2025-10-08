Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions

IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings

IMD weather alert for Uttarakhand shows no active warnings for October 8-10, indicating significant improvement from recent heavy rain and snow activity. The meteorological department confirms the western disturbance has moved eastward, allowing stable weather patterns to establish across the state.

Uttarakhand weather update from IMD Dehradun indicates:

October 8: Partly cloudy sky with 18-29°C temperature range

October 9: Partly cloudy sky with 19-31°C temperatures

October 10-13: Mainly clear sky with temperatures 20-31°C

High-Altitude Snow Conditions

Kedarnath weather reports confirm the first significant snowfall of October 2025 has blanketed the shrine and surrounding areas. The pilgrimage site faces moderate to heavy snow showers with 98% probability of precipitation and 14.9mm equivalent rainfall.

Higher reaches, including Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, also received fresh snowfall, marking the early onset of winter conditions in the Char Dham region. Temperature variations show Kedarnath at -7°C, while lower elevations maintain positive temperatures.

Weekly Weather Outlook

Uttarakhand weather forecast shows excellent conditions ahead:

October 8 (Wednesday): Variable clouds with spot thunderstorms - 78°F high, 61°F low with 55% rain probability

October 9 (Thursday): Afternoon thunderstorm possible - 79°F high, 60°F low with 55% chance

October 10 (Friday): Hazy sunshine - 81°F high, 61°F low with 5% precipitation

October 11-12: Sunny and pleasant weather - 82°F highs, 60-61°F lows with clear conditions

October 13-17: Mostly sunny days with temperatures 86-97°F highs and 62-67°F lows

Pilgrimage and Travel Conditions

Kedarnath weather poses challenges for pilgrims, with heavy woolen clothing recommended due to sub-zero temperatures. The shrine area experiences cold but pleasant daytime conditions, making it ideal for avoiding crowds during temple darshan, though extreme caution is required due to snow and ice.

Dehradun weather provides excellent base conditions for travel to hill stations with comfortable temperatures and improved visibility. The state capital serves as a gateway with generally clear access roads to major destinations following the western disturbance clearance.