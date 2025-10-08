National

Landslide Buries Bus In Bilaspur, Rescue Efforts Underway - In Photos

A landslide hit the Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh, leaving a private bus buried under rubble. Rescue teams, including the NDRF, worked to find survivors and clear the debris. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was on site, coordinating with officials as locals watched the operation. Injured passengers were taken to AIIMS Bilaspur for treatment, while family members waited anxiously at the hospital. People walked past the damaged bus, taking in the scale of the destruction as rescue work continued.

Himachal's Bilaspur bus landslide photos_1
Himachal landslide | Photo: PTI

Damaged remains of a bus lie in debris after a massive landslide, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachals Bilaspur bus landslide photos_2
Himachal landslide | Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri interacts with officials after a massive landslide hit a private bus, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachals Bilaspur bus landslide photos_3
Himachal landslide | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after a massive landslide hit a private bus, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachals Bilaspur bus landslide photos_4
Himachal landslide | Photo: NDRF via AP

NDRF personnel look for survivors after debris from a massive landslide hit a passenger bus Tuesday night, near Bilaspur in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachals Bilaspur bus landslide photos_5
Himachal landslide | Photo: PTI

People walk past the damaged remains of a bus lying in debris after a massive landslide, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachals Bilaspur bus landslide photos_6
Himachal landslide | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after a massive landslide hit a private bus, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachals Bilaspur bus landslide photos_7
Himachal landslide | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after a massive landslide hit a private bus, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachals Bilaspur bus landslide photos_8
Himachal landslide | Photo: PTI

Family members of victims outside a hospital after a massive landslide hit a private bus, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachals Bilaspur bus landslide photos_AIIMS Bilaspur
Himachal landslide | Photo: PTI

Injured passengers receive treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur after a massive landslide hit a private bus, in Himachal Pradesh.

