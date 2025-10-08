National

Landslide Buries Bus In Bilaspur, Rescue Efforts Underway - In Photos

A landslide hit the Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh, leaving a private bus buried under rubble. Rescue teams, including the NDRF, worked to find survivors and clear the debris. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was on site, coordinating with officials as locals watched the operation. Injured passengers were taken to AIIMS Bilaspur for treatment, while family members waited anxiously at the hospital. People walked past the damaged bus, taking in the scale of the destruction as rescue work continued.