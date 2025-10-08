Landslide Buries Bus In Bilaspur, Rescue Efforts Underway - In Photos

Damaged remains of a bus lie in debris after a massive landslide, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri interacts with officials after a massive landslide hit a private bus, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.
Rescue operation underway after a massive landslide hit a private bus, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.
NDRF personnel look for survivors after debris from a massive landslide hit a passenger bus Tuesday night, near Bilaspur in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh.
People walk past the damaged remains of a bus lying in debris after a massive landslide, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.
Family members of victims outside a hospital after a massive landslide hit a private bus, in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.
Injured passengers receive treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur after a massive landslide hit a private bus, in Himachal Pradesh.