15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

Well, notably, everything is a number, collected over time and space, to generate more of those numbers to be sold and bought. The reduction of human relationships to data points has commodified the very innocence that once made internet access exciting. The 2000s were a thrilling time to be online, when the internet was summoned through a dial-up connection on landline phones and felt like a place you could actually visit on a family desktop PC. Friends would gather at one house to surf YouTube, chat in chat rooms, and play games together. But as the internet became more ‘mobile,’ the joy of accessibility also became a burden. What began as innocent exchanges of people’s daily lives turned into intellectual property violations pretty soon. Selfies, friendships, votes—they all feed a system that decides what can be sold, who finds you valuable, and what your worth in this online economy. Fast-forward to 2025, and the moral stakes have escalated from social interactions to the very essence of identity itself.