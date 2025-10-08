Real Madrid Vs Roma Live Streaming, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Here's a look at the streaming info, head-to-head and other details for the upcoming Real Madrid Vs Roma, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match, to be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

Updated on:
UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26 LIVE Scores
File photo of the Real Madrid Women team in action. | Photo: Instagram/realmadridfem
Real Madrid entertain AS Roma in matchday one of the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 league phase match on Wednesday, October 8 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

After the men switched from a group-phase to a league-based format last season, the women’s tournament is making the move, too.

There are now 18 teams — two more than in the old format — for a 54-game league phase that ends in December.

Teams that finish first to fourth in the standings advance directly to the quarterfinals. Those ranked Nos. 5 to 12 go to a knockout playoff round. The bottom six teams are eliminated.

Half of the teams came through qualifying, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Roma and Paris FC.

Real Madrid vs Roma, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Real Madrid vs Roma, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Roma, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano on October 8. The match will kick off on 10:15pm IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Roma, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

There will be no telecast of the same. However, one can live stream the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matches on the FanCode app and website.

(With AP inputs)

