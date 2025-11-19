Arsenal Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch On TV & Online

Gunners take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Women's Champions League
Reigning champions have won just one game so far
Las Blancas are undefeated in the Champions League
Arsenal will look to get going in their faltering European campaign as they welcome Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League match on Thursday (IST), November 20.
Renee Slegers' Gunners have endured a difficult start to UWCL with defeats to Lyon and Bayern Munich and their sole victory coming against Benfica.
The reigning champions, who were leading 2-0 away to Bayern Munich, saw their lead slip and were eventually beaten by the Germans at the Allianz Arena.
Arsenal will need to pick themselves up if they are defend their title this campaign as they take on an undefeated Real Madrid in the UWCL match.
Arsenal Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Predicted XIs
Arsenal XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Mead, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey, Foord; Russo, Blackstenius.
Real Madrid XI: Misa; Navarro, Lakrar, Mendez, Holmgaard; Feller, Angeldal, Dabritz, Weir; Redondo, Caicedo.
Arsenal Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
The Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match will be played, on Thursday, 20 November at Meadow Park in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. Kick-off will be at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match in India?
The Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match can be streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.