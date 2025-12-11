Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: Haaland Leads Fightback Against Mbappe-Less Hosts

Manchester City overturned an early deficit to beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu, with Erling Haaland’s penalty sealing a crucial UEFA Champions League victory and intensifying scrutiny on Xabi Alonso’s future

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid vs Manchester City match report UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 6
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City came from behind to seal a 2-1 win over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu

  • Madrid opened the scoring on 28 minutes through Rodrygo after VAR denied Vinicius a penalty

  • City equalised through Nico O’Reilly, who scored his maiden Champions League goal

  • Haaland completed the turnaround from the spot on 43 minutes after a foul by Rudiger

Manchester City came from behind to defeat Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League and pile more pressure on Xabi Alonso.

Erling Haaland's 43rd-minute penalty completed a first-half turnaround for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid, playing without the injured Kylian Mbappe, who was an unused substitute, took the lead after a positive start to Wednesday's contest, when Rodrygo snapped a 32-game scoreless streak with a fine finish from a tight angle.

Rodrygo's opener came in the 28th minute, by which time Madrid had already had a penalty awarded but then overturned by VAR, with Matheus Nunes' foul on Vinicius Junior taking place outside of the box.

But Madrid wilted after Nico O'Reilly turned in his first Champions League goal from point-blank range after Thibaut Courtois spilled Josko Gvardiol's header.

City's comeback was complete eight minutes later, when Haaland slotted home from the spot after he had been hauled down by Antonio Rudiger, with the penalty awarded after a VAR check.

Courtois made a superb double save to keep Madrid in it, but Los Blancos could not add to their solitary shot on target in a second half that saw Vinicius squander two great chances while Endrick hit the crossbar, as City surged up to fourth spot in the standings.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Madrid miss Mbappe as City capitalise

The pressure truly is on Alonso, who is under massive scrutiny just six months after joining Madrid. There is even speculation that this game could prove to be his last in charge if he failed to win it. Time will tell on that front.

Alonso will lament that Mbappe was not fit enough to feature, and without the Frenchman, who has been involved in eight goals in seven Champions League games against City, Madrid were toothless, despite generating plenty of openings. They managed just one shot on target from 16 attempts in total.

City, on the other hand, had eight shots on target from 12 attempts. They accumulated 2.58 expected goals (xG), albeit a good chunk of that was due to the penalty.

Haaland has now netted 51 Champions League goals in the 50 games he has started in the competition. His overall tally stands at 55 goals in 54 appearances. The 25-year-old became only the third player to score in four or more consecutive Champions League away fixtures for City, after Sergio Aguero (seven in 2019) and Phil Foden (four in 2024).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Black Caps Seek Reply After Windies Bowled Out For 205

  2. SMAT 2025: Super League Format Explained - Check Groups And Schedule

  3. ILT20: Desert Vipers Edge Out MI Emirates By One Run In Last-Ball Drama To Continue Unbeaten Run

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

  5. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. Four Bomb Squad Personnel from Morena Killed In MP's Sagar Highway Crash

  3. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Eknath Shinde Says Dog Bite Cases Near 30 Lakh In Maharashtra But Data Tells A Different Story

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  5. Pakistan: Punjab Assembly Seeks Political Ban On Imran Khan And PTI

Latest Stories

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Bonded Labourers Are Still Waiting — Even As India’s 2030 Deadline Nears

  3. Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

  6. Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

  7. Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

  8. Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days