Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Cityzens Return To Bernabeu To Avenge Previous Loss

Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola's men visit the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on matchday 6 as they aim to bounce back from the loss they endured against Bayer Leverkusen in the previous round. Get the live scores and real-time updates right here

Good Evening Folks! What was once rare has now become an expected and annual affair. This fixture has the makings of a classic, it has the capacity of attracting millions of eye balls, just like it has been for the past 5 seasons or so. Brace yourselves for another meeting between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. There’s a lot attached to this fixture, but this time, even if the stakes are not that high, the pressure will be immense to gain 3 points and get closer to the top 8 spots. On one side we have a resurgent Manchester City team, desperate to hit consistency in Europe. On the other side is the most successful team of the competition, which is missing some of its key players in a fixture that is nothing less than do-or-die for the head coach Xabi Alonso. Welcome to our live blog. Stay tuned with us for the build-up, team sheets, real-time updates and more from the Santiago Bernabeau.
Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UCL 2025-26: Head-To-Head Stats In Champions League

Matches played: 14

Real Madrid Wins: 4

Man City Wins: 5

Draws: 5

Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UCL 2025-26: Injury News

Real Madrid absentees: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Manchester City absentees: Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones.

Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UCL 2025-26: Match Details

  • Fixture: Real Madrid Vs Manchester City, Matchday 6

  • Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

  • Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

  • Time: 01:30 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD

Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UCL 2025-26: Welcome

Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League matchday 6 encounter between European heavyweights - Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Stay tuned with us as the match kicks-off from 1:30AM (IST) onwards. We will bring you all the match related news, build-up, team sheets, injury news, real time updates and more.

