Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Cityzens Return To Bernabeu To Avenge Previous Loss

Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UCL 2025-26: Head-To-Head Stats In Champions League
Matches played: 14
Real Madrid Wins: 4
Man City Wins: 5
Draws: 5
Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UCL 2025-26: Injury News
Real Madrid absentees: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.
Manchester City absentees: Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones.
Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UCL 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Real Madrid Vs Manchester City, Matchday 6
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025
Time: 01:30 AM IST
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD
Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UCL 2025-26: Welcome
