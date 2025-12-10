Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Cityzens Return To Bernabeu To Avenge Previous Loss

Champions League playoff first leg: Manchester City's Erling Haaland shoots to score past Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Good Evening Folks! What was once rare has now become an expected and annual affair. This fixture has the makings of a classic, it has the capacity of attracting millions of eye balls, just like it has been for the past 5 seasons or so. Brace yourselves for another meeting between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. There’s a lot attached to this fixture, but this time, even if the stakes are not that high, the pressure will be immense to gain 3 points and get closer to the top 8 spots. On one side we have a resurgent Manchester City team, desperate to hit consistency in Europe. On the other side is the most successful team of the competition, which is missing some of its key players in a fixture that is nothing less than do-or-die for the head coach Xabi Alonso. Welcome to our live blog. Stay tuned with us for the build-up, team sheets, real-time updates and more from the Santiago Bernabeau.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Dec 2025, 12:04:51 am IST Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UCL 2025-26: Head-To-Head Stats In Champions League Matches played: 14 Real Madrid Wins: 4 Man City Wins: 5 Draws: 5

10 Dec 2025, 11:50:45 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UCL 2025-26: Injury News Real Madrid absentees: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy. Manchester City absentees: Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones.

10 Dec 2025, 11:39:25 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Score, UCL 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Real Madrid Vs Manchester City, Matchday 6

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Time: 01:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD