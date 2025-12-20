Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Score, La-Liga 2025-26: Bernabeu Showdown As Los Blancos Push Title Chase AP

Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga Matchday 17, aiming to close out 2025 with a statement win as they chase leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos, sitting second in the table, will rely on attacking stars like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham to unlock a Sevilla side struggling for consistency and positioned mid-table, with oddsmakers heavily backing the home victory. Madrid’s strong head-to-head record and home dominance make them favourites, though Sevilla’s resilience means they won’t make it easy. A win here could give Real crucial momentum heading into the winter break.

21 Dec 2025, 12:29:32 am IST Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Score: SEV Starting XI Odysseas; Carmona, Cardoso, Gudelj, Castrín, Oso; Agoumé, B. Mendy, Sow; Alfon, Isaac. Our starting XI for #RealMadridSevilla 👊 pic.twitter.com/YM8ZjO5AX2 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) December 20, 2025

21 Dec 2025, 12:28:37 am IST Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Score: RMA Starting XI Courtois; Asencio, Huijsen, Rüdiger, Fran Garcia; Tchouaméni, Güler, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinicius. 📋✅ ¡Nuestro XI inicial!

🆚 @SevillaFC

👉 @UnicajaBanco pic.twitter.com/zW3rRyqVmW — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) December 20, 2025

21 Dec 2025, 12:25:53 am IST Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Score: Match Details Fixture: Real Madrid vs Sevilla, Matchday 17

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time: 01:30 AM IST (December 21)

Live Streaming: FanCode app/website