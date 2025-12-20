Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Score, La-Liga 2025-26: Bernabeu Showdown As Los Blancos Push Title Chase

Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Score: SEV Starting XI
Odysseas; Carmona, Cardoso, Gudelj, Castrín, Oso; Agoumé, B. Mendy, Sow; Alfon, Isaac.
Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Score: RMA Starting XI
Courtois; Asencio, Huijsen, Rüdiger, Fran Garcia; Tchouaméni, Güler, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinicius.
Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Score: Match Details
Fixture: Real Madrid vs Sevilla, Matchday 17
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
Time: 01:30 AM IST (December 21)
Live Streaming: FanCode app/website
Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Score: Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live Sunday live coverage of an exciting football match. Stay tuned with to us to get live score and updates of matchday 17 between Real Madrid and Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu.