Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

Temperature Trends and Weekly Forecast

The weather in Uttar Pradesh today remains cooler than seasonal norms. Maximum temperatures range from 24°C in the northwest to 28°C in the southeast, while nighttime lows dip to 16–18°C. By Wednesday, skies are expected to clear, with afternoon temperatures rising to 30–32°C and lows of 18–20°C.

The UP weekly weather forecast is as follows: