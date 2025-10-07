Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

Light rain and thunderstorms continue today; 60% chance of showers tapering off by evening.
Clear skies return on Wednesday with temperatures rising to 30–32°C; dry, sunny weather through the weekend.
Urban AQI moderate (Lucknow 125, Kanpur 138); slight improvements expected after rainfall
No new IMD alerts; educational holiday on October 7 may see event postponements due to wet conditions
Current Conditions and Rain Outlook
Uttar Pradesh continues to experience light rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Early morning showers have left most districts with wet roads and overcast skies, while temperatures hover between 22°C and 26°C. The India Meteorological Department’s UP weather update shows a 60% chance of rainfall through the afternoon, with intermittent drizzle in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi.
The UP rain forecast indicates scattered light to moderate showers in central and eastern regions, tapering off by evening. Western districts such as Saharanpur and Moradabad are likely to see only isolated rain spells. Humidity remains high at 70–85%, contributing to a muggy feel despite cooler temperatures.
Temperature Trends and Weekly Forecast
The weather in Uttar Pradesh today remains cooler than seasonal norms. Maximum temperatures range from 24°C in the northwest to 28°C in the southeast, while nighttime lows dip to 16–18°C. By Wednesday, skies are expected to clear, with afternoon temperatures rising to 30–32°C and lows of 18–20°C.
The UP weekly weather forecast is as follows:
October 8 (Wednesday): Clear skies, 30–32°C high, 18–20°C low.
October 9 (Thursday): Sunny with a slight haze, 32–34°C high, 19–21°C low.
October 10 (Friday): Warm and dry, 33–35°C high, 20–22°C low.
October 11 (Saturday): Continued clear conditions, 34–36°C high, 21–23°C low.
October 12 (Sunday): Partly cloudy, 32–34°C high, 20–22°C low; a 10% chance of brief evening showers.
Air Quality Update
The Uttar Pradesh AQI shows moderate levels in urban centers. Lucknow records an AQI of 125, Kanpur 138, and Varanasi 130, primarily due to residual dust from recent traffic and construction. Overnight rain has helped wash out some pollutants, and AQI values are expected to improve slightly to below 120 by Tuesday evening.
Alerts and Public Holidays
The IMD has not issued any new IMD weather alert for UP beyond routine rainfall advisories. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas during the morning commute and exercise caution on slippery roads.
With 7 October declared a local holiday for educational institutions in several districts, outdoor events may be rescheduled or moved indoors to avoid residual wet conditions. Farmers should delay fieldwork until after Wednesday’s clear weather, ensuring safe operations.