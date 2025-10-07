Kashmir Snowfall: Season's First Snow Blankets Tourist Destinations

Kashmir has transformed into a winter wonderland as fresh snowfall blankets major tourist destinations. On October 7, 2025, Srinagar experiences a dramatic temperature drop, with overcast skies, light rain, and chilly temperatures ranging from 45°F to 60°F. The region is 13°C below its usual temperatures, with a current humidity of 77%.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kashmir Snowfall
Kashmir Snowfall: Season's First Snow Blankets Tourist Destinations
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Season's first snowfall blankets Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, with temperatures dropping 13°C below normal

  • Srinagar records 12.5°C maximum; major highways, including Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road closed due to snow.

  • Schools shut in Jammu division, Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended until October 8 for safety.

  • Clear sunny weather returns on October 9 with temperatures gradually warming to 71-73°F through the month-end

Current Weather Conditions

Kashmir snowfall has transformed the valley into a winter wonderland on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, with fresh snow blanketing major tourist destinations and higher reaches. The weather in Jammu & Kashmir shows a dramatic temperature plunge, with Srinagar recording 12°C at 12:53 PM, feeling like 57°F with 77% humidity and cloudy conditions. The Kashmir temperature has dropped 13 degrees below normal, with maximum temperatures reaching only 12.5°C on Monday compared to the usual 25.5°C.

Srinagar weather features overcast skies with light rain showers continuing through the day, with temperatures ranging from 45°F minimum to 60°F maximum (7°C-15°C). Current atmospheric pressure stands at 30.03 inches with southeasterly winds at 5 mph and 68% cloud cover.

Major Snowfall Areas

Snowfall in Kashmir has covered all major tourist destinations, with Gulmarg recording the heaviest accumulation at 4.4°C maximum temperature. The season's first snowfall has blanketed:

Prime Tourist Destinations:

  • Gulmarg: Heavy snowfall with sub-zero overnight temperatures

  • Pahalgam: Fresh snow covering the entire resort area

  • Sonamarg: Significant accumulation disrupting travel

  • Aru Valley and Chandanwari: Complete white blanket

  • Kokernag: Moderate snowfall with travel advisories issued

High-Altitude Passes:

  • Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road: Road closure due to heavy snow

  • Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh Highway: Traffic suspension implemented

  • Sinthan Top in Anantnag: Fresh snowfall reported

  • Affarwat in Gulmarg: Significant accumulation

  • Razdan Pass in Gurez Valley: Gateway covered in pristine snow

Related Content
Related Content
Himachal: Season's First Snowfall At Narkanda, Kufri; Tourists Throng Hill Stations - null
Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Early Winter Arrives with Season's First Snow

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Transportation and Infrastructure Impact

Kashmir weather forecast shows widespread road closures and transportation disruptions affecting key routes. The Srinagar-Leh National Highway remains closed due to snowfall at Zojila Pass, while Mughal Road has been suspended following heavy accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

School Closures and Safety Measures:

  • All schools in the Jammu division closed for two days following the IMD forecast

  • Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended until October 8 due to hazardous trail conditions

  • Farmers advised to suspend agricultural activities on October 6-7 due to adverse weather

  • Emergency preparedness is activated with disaster management on high alert

IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a strong western disturbance continues to influence weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, bringing widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall through Tuesday afternoon. The peak activity was recorded between October 5 night and October 7 morning, after which a gradual improvement is expected. The IMD forecast highlights heavy snowfall over higher reaches such as Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and passes above 3,000 meters, while middle-altitude areas between 2,000 and 3,000 meters are likely to receive light snow. Meanwhile, the Kashmir plains can expect moderate to heavy rainfall with isolated very heavy spells in certain regions. Additionally, the system may produce thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph, particularly during periods of active precipitation.

null - Photo: PTI
Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weekly Weather Outlook

Kashmir weekly weather prediction shows significant improvement beginning Wednesday:

  • October 7 (Tuesday): Light rain showers continuing with 60°F high, 45°F low, and 78% precipitation probability

  • October 8 (Wednesday): Scattered clouds with sprinkles - temperatures improving to 66°F high, 43°F low with 48% rain chance

  • October 9 (Thursday): Mostly sunny conditions returning with 69°F high, 40°F low, and only 5% precipitation probability

  • October 10-20: Sunny weather establishing with temperatures gradually rising to 71-73°F highs and 38-47°F lows

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Elect To Bowl First

  2. Australia Announce ODI, T20I Squads For Series Vs India: Starc Returns, Cummins Omitted

  3. Bernard Julien Obituary: A Look Back At The Journey Of West Indies’ 1975 World Cup Hero

  4. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  3. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  2. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  3. PM Modi Condemns Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai, Calls Act ‘Utterly Reprehensible’

  4. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  5. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Israel Deports 171 Activists, Including Greta Thunberg, After Gaza Flotilla Interception

  4. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  5. Trump Urges Rapid Progress As Mediators Gather In Egypt For Critical Gaza Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana