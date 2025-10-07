Kashmir Snowfall: Season's First Snow Blankets Tourist Destinations

IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a strong western disturbance continues to influence weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, bringing widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall through Tuesday afternoon. The peak activity was recorded between October 5 night and October 7 morning, after which a gradual improvement is expected. The IMD forecast highlights heavy snowfall over higher reaches such as Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and passes above 3,000 meters, while middle-altitude areas between 2,000 and 3,000 meters are likely to receive light snow. Meanwhile, the Kashmir plains can expect moderate to heavy rainfall with isolated very heavy spells in certain regions. Additionally, the system may produce thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph, particularly during periods of active precipitation.