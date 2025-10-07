Kashmir Snowfall: Season's First Snow Blankets Tourist Destinations

Season's first snowfall blankets Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, with temperatures dropping 13°C below normal
Srinagar records 12.5°C maximum; major highways, including Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road closed due to snow.
Schools shut in Jammu division, Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended until October 8 for safety.
Clear sunny weather returns on October 9 with temperatures gradually warming to 71-73°F through the month-end
Current Weather Conditions
Kashmir snowfall has transformed the valley into a winter wonderland on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, with fresh snow blanketing major tourist destinations and higher reaches. The weather in Jammu & Kashmir shows a dramatic temperature plunge, with Srinagar recording 12°C at 12:53 PM, feeling like 57°F with 77% humidity and cloudy conditions. The Kashmir temperature has dropped 13 degrees below normal, with maximum temperatures reaching only 12.5°C on Monday compared to the usual 25.5°C.
Srinagar weather features overcast skies with light rain showers continuing through the day, with temperatures ranging from 45°F minimum to 60°F maximum (7°C-15°C). Current atmospheric pressure stands at 30.03 inches with southeasterly winds at 5 mph and 68% cloud cover.
Major Snowfall Areas
Snowfall in Kashmir has covered all major tourist destinations, with Gulmarg recording the heaviest accumulation at 4.4°C maximum temperature. The season's first snowfall has blanketed:
Prime Tourist Destinations:
Gulmarg: Heavy snowfall with sub-zero overnight temperatures
Pahalgam: Fresh snow covering the entire resort area
Sonamarg: Significant accumulation disrupting travel
Aru Valley and Chandanwari: Complete white blanket
Kokernag: Moderate snowfall with travel advisories issued
High-Altitude Passes:
Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road: Road closure due to heavy snow
Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh Highway: Traffic suspension implemented
Sinthan Top in Anantnag: Fresh snowfall reported
Affarwat in Gulmarg: Significant accumulation
Razdan Pass in Gurez Valley: Gateway covered in pristine snow
Transportation and Infrastructure Impact
Kashmir weather forecast shows widespread road closures and transportation disruptions affecting key routes. The Srinagar-Leh National Highway remains closed due to snowfall at Zojila Pass, while Mughal Road has been suspended following heavy accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.
School Closures and Safety Measures:
All schools in the Jammu division closed for two days following the IMD forecast
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended until October 8 due to hazardous trail conditions
Farmers advised to suspend agricultural activities on October 6-7 due to adverse weather
Emergency preparedness is activated with disaster management on high alert
IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a strong western disturbance continues to influence weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, bringing widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall through Tuesday afternoon. The peak activity was recorded between October 5 night and October 7 morning, after which a gradual improvement is expected. The IMD forecast highlights heavy snowfall over higher reaches such as Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and passes above 3,000 meters, while middle-altitude areas between 2,000 and 3,000 meters are likely to receive light snow. Meanwhile, the Kashmir plains can expect moderate to heavy rainfall with isolated very heavy spells in certain regions. Additionally, the system may produce thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph, particularly during periods of active precipitation.
Weekly Weather Outlook
Kashmir weekly weather prediction shows significant improvement beginning Wednesday:
October 7 (Tuesday): Light rain showers continuing with 60°F high, 45°F low, and 78% precipitation probability
October 8 (Wednesday): Scattered clouds with sprinkles - temperatures improving to 66°F high, 43°F low with 48% rain chance
October 9 (Thursday): Mostly sunny conditions returning with 69°F high, 40°F low, and only 5% precipitation probability
October 10-20: Sunny weather establishing with temperatures gradually rising to 71-73°F highs and 38-47°F lows