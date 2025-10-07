Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

Several regions across Punjab are experiencing active weather systems, resulting in widespread rain and thunderstorms accompanied by cooler temperatures and high humidity levels. Here’s a detailed weather forecast update:

Ludhiana weather forecast shows continuous rain with temperatures between 18-21°C, accompanied by 90% humidity and gentle winds at 6.2 kmph from the southeast direction. The city experiences atmospheric pressure at 1012 mb with moderate air quality readings of PM2.5 at 74 and PM10 at 43.

Jalandhar weather features thunderstorms with morning clouds and temperatures reaching 72°F high and 63°F low (22°C-17°C). The city shows 78% humidity with 75% precipitation probability and 0.49 inches of expected rainfall throughout the day.

Mohali weather alert indicates thunderstorms with cloudy conditions and temperatures of 74°F high and 63°F low (23°C-17°C). The region experiences 80% humidity with an 84% chance of thunderstorms and 0.67 inches of rainfall expected.

Patiala weather update shows thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures between 76°F and 65°F (24°C-18°C). Current conditions reveal 68°F with drizzle and 78% humidity alongside 61% probability of thunderstorms.

Amritsar weather update displays thunderstorm activity with 100% chance of rain and temperatures ranging from 80°F to 65°F (27°C-18°C). The city faces sustained rainfall with northeasterly winds at 9 kmph and heavy cloud cover.

Pathankot weather forecast indicates rain conditions with maximum 23°C and minimum 17°C temperatures. The region experiences atmospheric pressure at 100.7 kPa with 70% humidity and continued precipitation activity.