Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

Punjab experiences the final western disturbance phase with thunderstorms and 17-23°C temperatures across districts.
Ludhiana records the coolest conditions at 18-21°C; all major cities are under thunderstorm activity with 75-100% rain probability.
Air quality concerns in urban areas; sensitive groups advised to limit outdoor exposure during high pollution periods
Sunny weather returns on Wednesday with temperatures rising to 27-33°C; pleasant autumn conditions establish through the weekend
Current Weather Conditions
Punjab weather today shows significant relief with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across most districts on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. The state experiences dramatically cooler conditions following the western disturbance, with temperatures dropping to comfortable levels. Punjab temperature today ranges from 17°C minimum in Ludhiana to 23°C maximum, marking a substantial decrease from pre-disturbance levels.
Morning conditions reveal drizzle and overcast skies in multiple cities, with humidity levels reaching 78-90% across the state. The western disturbance continues to influence weather patterns, though its intensity is gradually diminishing as the system moves eastward.
Regional Weather Updates
Several regions across Punjab are experiencing active weather systems, resulting in widespread rain and thunderstorms accompanied by cooler temperatures and high humidity levels. Here’s a detailed weather forecast update:
Ludhiana weather forecast shows continuous rain with temperatures between 18-21°C, accompanied by 90% humidity and gentle winds at 6.2 kmph from the southeast direction. The city experiences atmospheric pressure at 1012 mb with moderate air quality readings of PM2.5 at 74 and PM10 at 43.
Jalandhar weather features thunderstorms with morning clouds and temperatures reaching 72°F high and 63°F low (22°C-17°C). The city shows 78% humidity with 75% precipitation probability and 0.49 inches of expected rainfall throughout the day.
Mohali weather alert indicates thunderstorms with cloudy conditions and temperatures of 74°F high and 63°F low (23°C-17°C). The region experiences 80% humidity with an 84% chance of thunderstorms and 0.67 inches of rainfall expected.
Patiala weather update shows thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures between 76°F and 65°F (24°C-18°C). Current conditions reveal 68°F with drizzle and 78% humidity alongside 61% probability of thunderstorms.
Amritsar weather update displays thunderstorm activity with 100% chance of rain and temperatures ranging from 80°F to 65°F (27°C-18°C). The city faces sustained rainfall with northeasterly winds at 9 kmph and heavy cloud cover.
Pathankot weather forecast indicates rain conditions with maximum 23°C and minimum 17°C temperatures. The region experiences atmospheric pressure at 100.7 kPa with 70% humidity and continued precipitation activity.
Bathinda weather alert follows similar patterns with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activity expected through morning hours, accompanied by cooler temperatures and high humidity levels.
Air Quality and Health Impact
Punjab air quality shows unhealthy levels for sensitive groups in urban areas like Mohali, where pollution reaches concerning levels requiring reduced outdoor exposure for vulnerable individuals. The ongoing rainfall helps wash atmospheric pollutants, providing temporary relief from dust and particulate matter accumulation.
Weekly Weather Forecast
Punjab rain forecast shows the final phase of western disturbance activity:
October 7 (Tuesday): Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms across most districts - temperatures 17-23°C
October 8 (Wednesday): Mostly sunny conditions returning with temperatures rising to 27-30°C and clear skies
October 9 (Thursday): Sunny weather with temperatures 28-31°C and dry conditions establishing
October 10-12: Continuous sunny days with temperatures 30-33°C and pleasant autumn weather
Impact and Recovery
The western disturbance marks the transition from monsoon to winter season, bringing much-needed relief from recent heat and humidity. Agricultural regions benefit from the final moisture before harvest season, while urban areas experience significant temperature drops and cleaner air.
Travel conditions improve gradually as thunderstorm activity diminishes, with clear sunny weather expected from Wednesday onwards. Residents can anticipate comfortable days and cool nights typical of Punjab's pleasant October climate.