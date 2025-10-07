Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

Current Weather Conditions

Delhi NCR weather today shows dramatic improvement with overnight and early morning rainfall bringing the coolest October temperatures in two years on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Weather in Delhi today features a significant 8°C temperature drop with maximum reaching only 26.5°C on Monday - the lowest since October 17, 2023. Current conditions at 9:51 AM show temperatures around 21-23°C with 100% humidity and continued light drizzle across the capital region.