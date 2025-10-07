Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

Delhi NCR records coolest October temperatures in two years, with an 8°C drop to 26.5°C maximum.
Orange alerts continue for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram with 30-50 kmph gusty winds and thunderstorms.
Air quality improves to moderate levels (AQI 105-135) due to rainfall washing pollutants.
Western disturbance brings 51.8mm of October rainfall vs normal 15.1mm; clear sunny weather from October 9
Current Weather Conditions
Delhi NCR weather today shows dramatic improvement with overnight and early morning rainfall bringing the coolest October temperatures in two years on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Weather in Delhi today features a significant 8°C temperature drop with maximum reaching only 26.5°C on Monday - the lowest since October 17, 2023. Current conditions at 9:51 AM show temperatures around 21-23°C with 100% humidity and continued light drizzle across the capital region.
Delhi NCR weather update indicates the region received 24mm rainfall between 2:30 AM and 5:30 AM Tuesday, causing waterlogging in areas including Mehrauli and Badarpur Road. The pleasant chill has transformed the early October weather, with surface winds blowing from north-northeast at 15-25 kmph.
Regional Weather Breakdown
Gurugram weather today remains under orange alert with continued thunderstorms and moderate rainfall expected through the morning hours. The city experiences generally cloudy skies with 30-40 kmph gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph during peak activity periods.
Noida weather update shows the city under orange alert with occasional rain and thunderstorms continuing this morning. Current conditions feature 84°F high and 70°F low with 60% precipitation probability and humid conditions prevailing.
Ghaziabad weather alert includes an orange alert status with generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Wind speeds remain significant at 30-40 kmph with gusts reaching 50 kmph.
Air Quality Improvements
Delhi AQI has shown improvement to 135 (Poor category) with PM2.5 at 52 µg/m³ and PM10 at 93 µg/m³. The 24-hour AQI improved to 105 (Moderate) on Monday from 159 on Sunday due to rainfall washing out pollutants.
Noida AQI and Gurugram AQI follow similar patterns with temporary improvement expected during active rainfall periods, though humidity levels at 100% may affect visibility and comfort.
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS), the AQI is expected to reach "satisfactory" levels on Tuesday before returning to the "moderate" category on Wednesday.
Weekly Weather Forecast
Delhi NCR rain forecast shows continued activity today, followed by gradual clearing:
October 7 (Tuesday): Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain - temperatures 27-29°C maximum, 19-21°C minimum with 30-50 kmph gusty winds
October 8 (Wednesday): Partly cloudy sky with 31-33°C maximum, 20-22°C minimum as conditions improve
October 9 (Thursday): Mainly clear sky with temperatures 31-33°C maximum, 20-22°C minimum
October 10-12: Clear sunny weather with 32-34°C maximum, 20-23°C minimum, and stable conditions
Western Disturbance Impact
Delhi NCR rains result from the first strong western disturbance of the post-monsoon season, drawing moisture from the Mediterranean region and causing widespread thunderstorms across northwest India. The system has brought more than three times the normal October rainfall, with Safdarjung recording 51.8mm compared to the normal 15.1mm.
This weather pattern represents a significant shift from heat and dust to pleasant autumn conditions, with cold winds from the snow-capped Himalayas expected to maintain cooler temperatures through the week. The disturbance is gradually weakening, promising clear skies and bright sunshine from Thursday onwards.