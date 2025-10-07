Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Early Winter Arrives with Season's First Snow

Himachal Pradesh witnesses its first October snowfall of 2025, with temperatures plunging across higher regions. Shimla records cool, cloudy weather with showers, while Keylong hits a low of 0.1°C; the coldest October night since 2022.

Himachal Pradesh Snowfall
Himachal: Season's First Snowfall At Narkanda, Kufri; Tourists Throng Hill Stations
Current Weather Conditions

Himachal Pradesh weather today shows a dramatic transformation as the state receives its first snowfall of October 2025 on Tuesday, October 7, with temperatures plummeting across the higher reaches. Shimla weather features cool conditions with variable cloudiness and temperatures ranging from 9°C minimum to 17°C maximum, accompanied by afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The mercury at 9:51 AM shows 11.02°C with 79% humidity and atmospheric pressure at 1013 mb.

Himachal Pradesh's temperature in October has dropped significantly below normal, with Keylong recording the lowest at 0.1°C on Monday night. This represents the first October snowfall in Keylong since 2022, breaking a two-year gap in early-season snow activity.

Major Snowfall Areas and Intensity

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has blanketed multiple high-altitude regions, with Gondla receiving 5cm, followed by Hansa (5cm) and Keylong (4cm) of fresh snow. The higher reaches, including Rohtang Pass and the Dhauladhar ranges, experienced the season's first significant snowfall, forcing authorities to suspend vehicular traffic to Rohtang Pass.

Snowfall alert in Shimla covers the Dhauladhar ranges, where early morning accumulation created spectacular winter scenes against autumn foliage. The 13,050-ft gateway to the Lahaul-Spiti district has been completely blanketed in white, occurring a week ahead of schedule. Key transportation routes, including Darcha-Shinkula, Darcha-Sarchu, Koksar-Palchan via Rohtang Pass, and Koksar-Kunzum Top, remain closed due to heavy snowfall.

Representational Image
El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings

IMD alert for Himachal Pradesh includes orange alerts for six districts with heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall expected through October 7. Rain alert in Himachal Pradesh covers Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts with warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

IMD weather alert for Himachal Pradesh specifically warns:

  • October 7: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy precipitation at isolated locations

  • October 8: Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places before dry weather returns

  • Remaining week: Dry conditions expected as the western disturbance weakens

Regional Impact and Temperature Records

Himachal Pradesh weather forecast shows the state experienced an appreciable fall in maximum temperatures with readings 2-5°C below normal at most stations. Minimum temperatures also dropped 2-6°C below normal at several locations, with record lows including Tabo at 3.1°C, Keylong at 3.6°C, and Kalpa and Kukumseri at 6.2°C each.

The Western Disturbance has caused gusty winds with speeds of 30-61 kmph across multiple locations, including Reckong Peo, Tabo, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kukumseri. Thunderstorms were witnessed in Kufri, Jot, Murari Devi, Sundernagar, Bhunter, Kangra, and Shimla, creating a complete weather transformation.

Photo: PTI
Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weekly Weather Outlook

Himachal Pradesh weather update shows gradual improvement ahead:

  • October 7 (Tuesday): Light to moderate rain/snow with thunderstorms and heavy precipitation at isolated places

  • October 8 (Wednesday): Stray afternoon thunderstorms with clear and cool night conditions

  • October 9-12: Mostly sunny conditions with clear and cool nights as the western disturbance fully retreats

The transformation marks the onset of the winter season across the state, with tourist inflow increasing after monsoon withdrawal despite challenging weather conditions. The Mountain Weather Bulletin indicates dry weather expected in the coming days as the active weather system moves eastward.

