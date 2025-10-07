Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Early Winter Arrives with Season's First Snow

Current Weather Conditions

Himachal Pradesh weather today shows a dramatic transformation as the state receives its first snowfall of October 2025 on Tuesday, October 7, with temperatures plummeting across the higher reaches. Shimla weather features cool conditions with variable cloudiness and temperatures ranging from 9°C minimum to 17°C maximum, accompanied by afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The mercury at 9:51 AM shows 11.02°C with 79% humidity and atmospheric pressure at 1013 mb.