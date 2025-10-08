Nepal Vs Kuwait Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: KUW Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

KUW bowl first against NEP
The match is part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025
ZIM, NAM have already qualified for the T20 WC
Nepal will kick off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 campaign against Kuwait at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday, October 8. Fresh from a sensational T20 series victory over the West Indies, Nepal will be eager to secure one of the three spots for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Riding high on their recent exploits, Rohit Paudel and his side enter the match as clear favourites. Nepal made history by becoming the first associate nation to beat a Test-playing team in a bilateral series, clinching the first two T20Is convincingly to seal a 2-1 series win.
Kuwait, on the other hand, come into the contest after a 2-0 series defeat to Oman in September. Nevertheless, the last meeting between these sides in the CWC Challenge League in August saw Kuwait emerge victorious by 22 runs, powered by a century from Meet Bhavsar.
Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Toss Update!
Kuwait won the toss and opted to field first.
Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs
Kuwait (Playing XI): Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel(w), Mohammed Aslam(c), Bilal Tahir, Ravija Sandaruwan, Yasin Patel, Shiraz Khan, Naveenraj Rajendran, Anudeep Chenthamara, Muhammad Aqif Farooq
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?
The Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will be played on Wednesday, 8 October at 8:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?
Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Group 2, Match 3 will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India. Fans in Nepal can live stream the contest on Kantipur Max YouTube Channel. It will also be available on Television.