Nepal Vs Kuwait Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: KUW Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Kuwait captain Mohammed Aslam won the toss and have opted to bowl in their Group 2, Match 3 of the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, to be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs Kuwait Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025
Nepal Vs Kuwait Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: KUW Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs AP Photo/Julio Cortez
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • KUW bowl first against NEP

  • The match is part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025

  • ZIM, NAM have already qualified for the T20 WC

Nepal will kick off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 campaign against Kuwait at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday, October 8. Fresh from a sensational T20 series victory over the West Indies, Nepal will be eager to secure one of the three spots for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Riding high on their recent exploits, Rohit Paudel and his side enter the match as clear favourites. Nepal made history by becoming the first associate nation to beat a Test-playing team in a bilateral series, clinching the first two T20Is convincingly to seal a 2-1 series win.

Kuwait, on the other hand, come into the contest after a 2-0 series defeat to Oman in September. Nevertheless, the last meeting between these sides in the CWC Challenge League in August saw Kuwait emerge victorious by 22 runs, powered by a century from Meet Bhavsar.

Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Toss Update!

Kuwait won the toss and opted to field first.

Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs

Kuwait (Playing XI): Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel(w), Mohammed Aslam(c), Bilal Tahir, Ravija Sandaruwan, Yasin Patel, Shiraz Khan, Naveenraj Rajendran, Anudeep Chenthamara, Muhammad Aqif Farooq

Related Content
Related Content

Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

The Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will be played on Wednesday, 8 October at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Group 2, Match 3 will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India. Fans in Nepal can live stream the contest on Kantipur Max YouTube Channel. It will also be available on Television.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Hopes Sink Further, Lose 8 Wickets

  2. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

  3. India Vs South Africa Preview, ICC Women's World Cup: Hosts Eye Improved Showing From Top-Order Batters

  4. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I: NEP-W Beat MAS-W By Five Wickets, Clinch Series 3-2

  5. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

  3. Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Early Winter Arrives with Season's First Snow

  4. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  5. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Madharaasi Review | Bonnie & Clyde In Madras

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  3. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  4. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  5. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 8, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Virgo, Scorpio, And Sagittarius

  3. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  4. To Understand And Be Understood: India Has A Dementia Emergency

  5. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  6. Moroccan Youth Demand End to Corruption And Better Healthcare

  7. ED Raids 17 Locations In Kerala And Tamil Nadu In Luxury Car Smuggling Probe

  8. Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions