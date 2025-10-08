Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Aim To Solidify Spot, KUW Seek Surprise Win

Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Head-To-Head!
Nepal and Kuwait clashed in three T20I matches against each other. Nepal have won two while Kuwait emerged victorious in one game. The most recent clash saw Kuwait beat Nepal by three runs.
Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Details!
The Nepal vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Lokesh Bam(w), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Shahab Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Aasif Sheikh
Kuwait: Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel(w), Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Aslam(c), Bilal Tahir, Nimish Lathief, Yasin Patel, Naveenraj Rajendran, Anudeep Chenthamara, Muhammad Umar, Mohammad Amin, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq
Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Recent Heartbreak!
Nepal's men's cricket team missed out on qualifying for the 2025 Asia Cup after a series of setbacks in the ACC Men's Premier Cup. Despite entering the tournament with high hopes, Nepal's journey ended with a six-wicket loss to the UAE in the semifinals.
Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Welcome!
