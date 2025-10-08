Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Aim To Solidify Spot, KUW Seek Surprise Win

Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP take on Kuwait in Match 3, Group 2 to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat on Wednesday, October 8

Deepak Joshi
Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025
The Nepal cricket team players celebrating their win over Qatar. | Photo: X/CricketNep
Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Nepal and Kuwait are set to face off in the third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman, on October 8 at 8:30 PM IST. Nepal enters the match as the favorites, buoyed by their historic 2-1 series victory over the West Indies, making them the first associate nation to defeat a Test-playing side in a bilateral series. Kuwait, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Oman in their recent series. This encounter is crucial for both teams as they aim to secure one of the three available berths for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Head-To-Head!

Nepal and Kuwait clashed in three T20I matches against each other. Nepal have won two while Kuwait emerged victorious in one game. The most recent clash saw Kuwait beat Nepal by three runs.

Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Details!

The Nepal vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Lokesh Bam(w), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Shahab Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Aasif Sheikh

Kuwait: Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel(w), Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Aslam(c), Bilal Tahir, Nimish Lathief, Yasin Patel, Naveenraj Rajendran, Anudeep Chenthamara, Muhammad Umar, Mohammad Amin, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq

Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Recent Heartbreak!

Nepal's men's cricket team missed out on qualifying for the 2025 Asia Cup after a series of setbacks in the ACC Men's Premier Cup. Despite entering the tournament with high hopes, Nepal's journey ended with a six-wicket loss to the UAE in the semifinals.

Nepal Vs Kuwait LIVE Score, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third match of the T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, featuring Nepal vs Kuwait in Oman.

