Nepal Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Preview And Where To Watch

Nepal face Kuwait in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025
Match scheduled in Oman on October 8 at 8:30 PM IST
Nepal vs Kuwait will be live-streamed on FanCode
Nepal will begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 campaign against Kuwait at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday, October 8. After a stunning T20 series against West Indies that shocked the cricketing world, Nepal will be aiming to seal one of the three available berths for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
After their exploits against West Indies, Nepal will be the favourites for the upcoming clash. Rohit Paudel and his men became the first associate nation to defeat a Test-playing side in a bilateral series, winning the first two T20Is convincingly to claim a 2-1 triumph.
Meanwhile, Kuwait are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Oman during their tour in September. However, when the sides last met in the CWC Challenge League in August, Kuwait triumphed by 22 runs, courtesy of a century from Meet Bhavsar.
Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When to watch Nepal vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?
The Nepal vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will take place on Wednesday, October 8, at 8:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Nepal vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?
The Nepal vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 – Full Squads
Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Lokesh Bam (wk), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami
Kuwait: Ali Zaheer, Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Mohammad Amin, Muhammad Umar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Aslam (c), Naveenraj Rajendran, Nimish Lathief, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Anudeep Chenthamara, Mohamed Shafeeq, Mohammad Aqif Farooq