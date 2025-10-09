Colombia Vs South Africa Live Streaming, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Colombia face South Africa in FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 on October 8
Colombia topped Group F with unbeaten run
Nigeria finished second in Group E with two wins
Colombia take on South Africa at the Estadio Fiscal de Talca in Chile in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 on October 8. Colombia, unbeaten in the group stage, will go up against South Africa, who finished runners-up in their group courtesy of goal difference.
Colombia topped Group F after an unbeaten run, with draws against Paraguay (1-1) and Norway (0-0) on either side of a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Youngster Kener Gonzalez, who scored against Nigeria, will be key for Los Cafeteros.
Meanwhile, South Africa have been equally impressive, securing two wins in three matches to finish second in Group E, overtaking France on goal difference. The Bafana Bafana have had as many as seven different goal scorers in the tournament, and will look to use their in-form forward line to get a positive result against the favourites, Colombia.
Colombia Vs South Africa, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Colombia vs South Africa, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match being played?
The Colombia vs South Africa, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match will be played on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 1:00 AM IST on October 9.
Where is the Colombia vs South Africa, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match being played?
The Colombia vs South Africa, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match will be hosted at the Estadio Fiscal de Talca in Chile.
Where to watch the Colombia vs South Africa, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match live?
The Colombia vs South Africa, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the FIFA+ app and website worldwide.