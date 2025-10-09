Argentina Vs Nigeria Live Streaming, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Argentina face Nigeria in the IFA U20 World Cup 2025 Round of 16 on Wednesday. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Argentina's Dylan Gorosito, right, is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal against Italy during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group D soccer match at Elias Figuero Brander in Valparaiso, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
  • Argentina face Nigeria in FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 on October 8

  • Argentina topped Group D, winning all three matches

  • Nigeria qualified as one of the best third-placed teams

Argentina U20 will go up against Nigeria U20 at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago, Chile, in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 on October 8. Nigeria, who managed to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament, will face the test of an unbeaten Argentine side.

Argentina emerged as the Group D toppers, winning all three of their matches against Cuba, Australia, and Italy. Bayer Leverkusen youngster Alejo Sarco has been a bright spark for the Young Albiceleste, scoring three of his team’s four goals so far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Nigeria finished third in Group F. After beginning their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Norway, they fought back to win 3-2 against Saudi Arabia before concluding the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Colombia. They will look to exact revenge after their defeat in the 2005 finals, where Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory.

Argentina Vs Nigeria, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Argentina vs Nigeria, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match being played?

The Argentina vs Nigeria, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match will be played on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 1:00 AM IST on October 9.

Where is the Argentina vs Nigeria, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match being played?

The Argentina vs Nigeria, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match will be hosted at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos, located in Santiago, Chile.

Where to watch the Argentina vs Nigeria, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match live?

The Argentina vs Nigeria, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the FIFA+ app and website worldwide.

