Keir Starmer Arrives In Mumbai With 125-Member Delegation To Boost India-U.K. Trade

Trade Ministers, CEOs, and British University Representatives Join Starmer on Two-Day Visit Following CETA Agreement.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Keir Starmer India visit 2025, India-U.K. trade, CETA trade deal, Vision 2035 India U.K.
Since taking leadership of the Labour Party in 2020, Starmer has sought to reset relations with India after tensions over prior positions on India-Pakistan relations and Kashmir. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Starmer arrives in Mumbai with 125-member delegation for a two-day trade mission.

  • Discussions focus on trade, investment, Vision 2035, and Global Fintech Fest participation.

  • India-U.K. trade deal under CETA includes tariff cuts and aims to strengthen economic ties.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai early on Wednesday (October 8, 2025) with a delegation of 125 officials, CEOs, and representatives from British universities and industry groups, in a two-day visit focused on strengthening trade and business ties with India.

The visit follows the signing of a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the U.K. during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to London in July. According to The Hindu, the delegation includes Trade and Business Minister Peter Kyle, Investment Minister Jason Stockwood, and representatives from organisations such as the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Rolls-Royce, British Airways, Standard Chartered, Barclays, NatWest, HSBC, Diageo, Arup, and BT.

Starmer described the trade agreement as a “launchpad for growth” and emphasised that the visit aims to deliver tangible benefits for businesses in both countries. The discussions will also cover regional and global issues, with India and the U.K. exploring a technology partnership under the Technology Security Initiative launched in July 2024.

The two leaders are expected to participate in the Global Fintech Fest on Thursday (October 9) and engage with business leaders. The visit is aligned with the broader framework of Vision 2035, a ten-year roadmap for bilateral cooperation covering trade, climate, education, technology, and people-to-people ties, The Hindu reported.

Since taking leadership of the Labour Party in 2020, Starmer has sought to reset relations with India after tensions over prior positions on India-Pakistan relations and Kashmir. The trade deal and Vision 2035 are considered steps in strengthening bilateral ties and addressing long-standing concerns regarding the safety of Indian personnel in the U.K., particularly in relation to Khalistani separatist activity.

The trade agreement removes tariffs on 99 per cent of U.K. imports from India, though only 45 per cent of Indian exports, valued at approximately $6.5 billion—are expected to benefit immediately, covering textiles, footwear, seafood, and automobiles. For the U.K., the agreement has notable advantages in the alcoholic beverages sector, with tariffs on Scotch whisky reduced from 150 per cent to 75 per cent immediately, and further to 40 per cent over ten years. The deal is still progressing through the British legislative process and is unlikely to take effect before early 2026, according to The Hindu.

Total bilateral trade in goods and services for the year ending March 31 was valued at £44.1 billion ($59.14 billion). Industry leaders, including Karan Billimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and former head of the CBI, told The visit is expected to enhance trade relations and potentially double bilateral trade over the next five years.

The delegation will also engage on issues related to skilled migration, balancing the U.K.’s national priorities with the need to attract high-demand talent from India. Starmer emphasised that the visit is part of the government’s broader goal of increasing bilateral trade, business, and investment between the two countries.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

Published At:
