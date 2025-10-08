Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is struggling to find its footing at the box office due to its clash with Kantara Chapter 1. Despite having a star-studded cast, the film has failed to draw audiences to theatres in its first week. The six-day collection is underlining its disappointing run so far, while Rishab Shetty's film Hindi version has earned over Rs 90 crore in India. Have a look at the box office collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari here.