Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 6: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Slows Down; Fails To Cross Rs 40 Cr

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is struggling to cross the Rs 40 crore mark.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 6
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari fails to earn even Rs 40 crore at the box office Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari fails to earn even Rs 40 crore on Day 6

  • It is facing tough competition with Kantara Chapter 1

  • The Hindi version of Rishab Shetty starrer is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark in India

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is struggling to find its footing at the box office due to its clash with Kantara Chapter 1. Despite having a star-studded cast, the film has failed to draw audiences to theatres in its first week. The six-day collection is underlining its disappointing run so far, while Rishab Shetty's film Hindi version has earned over Rs 90 crore in India. Have a look at the box office collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari here.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 6:

According to Sacnilk, the rom-com opened strong with Rs 9.25 crore but faced a decline during weekdays. On its first Monday, Day 5, the film saw a huge drop of 58.065 from its Sunday collections, earning only Rs 3.25. On Day 6, the first Tuesday, it saw a minimal dip again, as the Shashank Khaitan-directorial raked in an estimated Rs 3 crore. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has accumulated Rs 36.25 crore in six days, reflecting its underwhelming box office performance.

The film had an overall 26.02% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Throughout the day, the occupancy rates of the Varun-Janhvi starrer remained decent. The morning, afternoon and evening shows had occupancy rates of 12.49%, 26.25%, and 27.89%, while the night shows performed better with 37.46% footfall.

Related Content
Related Content
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari crosses Rs 30 crore mark on Day 5 - X
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark Amid Slowdown

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is lagging behind Janhvi's previous release, Param Sundari, which earned around Rs 37.10 crore net in six days of its release.

Meanwhile, Kantara Chapter 1's Hindi version leads with Rs 93.25 crore net in India and will easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark today and will become the first South Indian film of 2025 to achieve the milestone.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Pitch Report

  2. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

  3. Gautam Gambhir Organizes Open-Air Dinner For Team India Before Delhi Test, Weather May Play Spoilsport: Report

  4. Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video

  5. Australia Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: AUS Favourites Against Winless PAK

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  5. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

  2. Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  3. Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Early Winter Arrives with Season's First Snow

  4. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  5. At Least 15 Dead After A Massive Landslide In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Dwayne Johnson On Poor Performance Of The Smashing Machine: You Can’t Control Box Office Results

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  2. Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran Reaffirm Commitment to Peace, Counterterrorism in Afghanistan

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Modi Wishes Putin on Birthday, Leaders Reaffirm Strong India-Russia Partnership

  5. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 8, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Virgo, Scorpio, And Sagittarius

  3. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  4. To Understand And Be Understood: India Has A Dementia Emergency

  5. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  6. Moroccan Youth Demand End to Corruption And Better Healthcare

  7. ED Raids 17 Locations In Kerala And Tamil Nadu In Luxury Car Smuggling Probe

  8. Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions