Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari fails to earn even Rs 40 crore on Day 6
It is facing tough competition with Kantara Chapter 1
The Hindi version of Rishab Shetty starrer is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark in India
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is struggling to find its footing at the box office due to its clash with Kantara Chapter 1. Despite having a star-studded cast, the film has failed to draw audiences to theatres in its first week. The six-day collection is underlining its disappointing run so far, while Rishab Shetty's film Hindi version has earned over Rs 90 crore in India. Have a look at the box office collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari here.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 6:
According to Sacnilk, the rom-com opened strong with Rs 9.25 crore but faced a decline during weekdays. On its first Monday, Day 5, the film saw a huge drop of 58.065 from its Sunday collections, earning only Rs 3.25. On Day 6, the first Tuesday, it saw a minimal dip again, as the Shashank Khaitan-directorial raked in an estimated Rs 3 crore. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has accumulated Rs 36.25 crore in six days, reflecting its underwhelming box office performance.
The film had an overall 26.02% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Throughout the day, the occupancy rates of the Varun-Janhvi starrer remained decent. The morning, afternoon and evening shows had occupancy rates of 12.49%, 26.25%, and 27.89%, while the night shows performed better with 37.46% footfall.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is lagging behind Janhvi's previous release, Param Sundari, which earned around Rs 37.10 crore net in six days of its release.
Meanwhile, Kantara Chapter 1's Hindi version leads with Rs 93.25 crore net in India and will easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark today and will become the first South Indian film of 2025 to achieve the milestone.