Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark Amid Slowdown

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari failed to pass the Monday test on Day 5
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is facing stiff competition from Kantara Chapter 1
The rom-com has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in five days
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf starrer is facing challenges in maintaining momentum at the box office. Despite a star-studded cast, there are no takers for Dharma Productions' rom-com.
After earning a decent Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1, the collections dropped significantly on Day 2. However, on Day 3, it saw a slight growth and maintained the same pace on Day 4 as well. On Day 5, the earnings again dropped drastically. Overall, after five days, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari could not enter or cross the Rs 50 crore mark. On the other hand, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1's Hindi version is performing exceptionally well at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 70 crore mark.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 5
Varun-Janhvi starrer failed to impress fans on Day 5 as it did a business of just Rs 3 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the five-day domestic collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to Rs 33 crore net.
As per the makers, the film has earned Rs 35.37 crore. Dharma Productions shared the figures on social media on Tuesday.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw falling footfalls as it registered an overall 15.52% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Morning Shows recorded the lowest occupancy of 8.48%, and increased during the afternoon shows with a 14.17% occupancy rate, and maintained almost the same occupancy rate during the evening shows. Night shows had a footfall of 24.95%.
The film opened to mostly negative reviews. An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari reads: "Creating a hierarchy between the lead pair and a corresponding second pair is narratively and cinematically detrimental to Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari."