Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark Amid Slowdown

After earning a decent Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1, the collections dropped significantly on Day 2. However, on Day 3, it saw a slight growth and maintained the same pace on Day 4 as well. On Day 5, the earnings again dropped drastically. Overall, after five days, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari could not enter or cross the Rs 50 crore mark. On the other hand, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1's Hindi version is performing exceptionally well at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 70 crore mark.