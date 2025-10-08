Australia Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs PAK-W

Australia, Pakistan occupy third and eighth positions in points table respectively
Pakistan lost their first two games of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Australia Women and Pakistan Women have faced each other 16 times in ODIs, with Australia winning all 16 matches
Australia take on Pakistan in match 9 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (October 8). Watch the AUS-W vs PAK-W ODI cricket match live.
Australia began their campaign with a win against New Zealand, however their second match of the tournament was washed out due to rain which was against Sri Lanka. On the other Pakistan have lost both of their first two matches against Bangladesh and India respectively.
As things stand, Australia and Pakistan occupy third and eighth positions in the points table, respectively.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Points Table After Match 8 (Bangladesh Vs England)
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|England Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.757
|2
|India Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.515
|3
|Australia Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.78
|4
|Bangladesh Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.573
|5
|South Africa Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.402
|6
|Sri Lanka Women
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-1.255
|7
|New Zealand Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.485
|8
|Pakistan Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.777
Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women ODI Head-To-Head Record
Australia Women and Pakistan Women have played 16 ODI matches against each other. Australia have won all 16 encounters, including five victories in ICC Women's World Cup matches. Australia will look to extend their unbeaten streak, while Pakistan aim to secure their first-ever victory against Australia in ODIs.
Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025 match be played?
The Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025 match will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 3pm IST.
Where will the Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women Squads
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar