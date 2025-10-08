Australia Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs PAK-W

Here is your ready reckoner for the Australia women vs Paksitan women, ICC World Cup 2025 encounter: preview, previous results, points table standings, head-to-head record, squads and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Australia Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs PAK-W File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia, Pakistan occupy third and eighth positions in points table respectively

  • Pakistan lost their first two games of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  • Australia Women and Pakistan Women have faced each other 16 times in ODIs, with Australia winning all 16 matches

Australia take on Pakistan in match 9 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (October 8). Watch the AUS-W vs PAK-W ODI cricket match live.

Australia began their campaign with a win against New Zealand, however their second match of the tournament was washed out due to rain which was against Sri Lanka. On the other Pakistan have lost both of their first two matches against Bangladesh and India respectively.

As things stand, Australia and Pakistan occupy third and eighth positions in the points table, respectively.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Points Table After Match 8 (Bangladesh Vs England)

Rank Team Played Won Lost NR Pts NRR
1 England Women 2 2 0 0 4 1.757
2 India Women 2 2 0 0 4 1.515
3 Australia Women 2 1 0 1 3 1.78
4 Bangladesh Women 2 1 1 0 2 0.573
5 South Africa Women 2 1 1 0 2 -1.402
6 Sri Lanka Women 2 0 1 1 1 -1.255
7 New Zealand Women 2 0 2 0 0 -1.485
8 Pakistan Women 2 0 2 0 0 -1.777

Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women ODI Head-To-Head Record

Australia Women and Pakistan Women have played 16 ODI matches against each other. Australia have won all 16 encounters, including five victories in ICC Women's World Cup matches. Australia will look to extend their unbeaten streak, while Pakistan aim to secure their first-ever victory against Australia in ODIs.

Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025 match be played?

The Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025 match will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 3pm IST.

Where will the Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
Tags

