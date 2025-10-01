Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Toss Update: AUS-W Bat First In Indore - Check Playing XIs

AUS-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Captain Quotes

Healy | Australia captain: We'll have a bat. Just put some runs on the board and see what happens. There's a possibility it could get better later but it didn't happen last night. Looking at the make-up of our side, we've gone with out and out pace. No Megan Schutt. We played some really tough games of cricket in tough conditions. We're ready to go. The group is in a great place. We're looking at getting better at every single opportunity we get. Want to improve, want to take women's cricket forward.