Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Toss Update: AUS-W Bat First In Indore - Check Playing XIs

Australia Women kick off their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign against New Zealand women at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Outlook Sports Desk
Australia National Women's Cricket Team captain Alyssa Healy. Photo: X | ICC
  • Seven-time champions Australia take on New Zealand in second Women's ODI WC match

  • Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat

  • AUS-W have won 107 matches against NZ-W

Seven-time champions Australia begin their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign against familiar rivals New Zealand as Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat first in Indore.

The Aussies, who defeated New Zealand in a recent ODI series, will seek to continue their dominance over their Trans-Tasman rivals but face the tricky task of containing White Ferns' batters including Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Head-to-head

  • Total Matches Played: 147

  • Australia Women Won: 107

  • New Zealand Women Won: 37

  • No Result/Tied: 3

AUS-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Toss

Australia women won the toss and elected to bat first.

AUS-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Playing XIs

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

AUS-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Captain Quotes

Healy | Australia captain: We'll have a bat. Just put some runs on the board and see what happens. There's a possibility it could get better later but it didn't happen last night. Looking at the make-up of our side, we've gone with out and out pace. No Megan Schutt. We played some really tough games of cricket in tough conditions. We're ready to go. The group is in a great place. We're looking at getting better at every single opportunity we get. Want to improve, want to take women's cricket forward.

Devine | NZ captain: Would've had a bat as well. But fresh wicket, start of the tournament, not very concerned. I think we've got a great balance within the side. Experience through the batting order. Suzie Bates, around 73 years old, Georgia Plimmer, really balanced group. Just grateful for the opportunity to come out here again and represent my country. Fills me with pride. Obviously results are important, but what matters most to me is the people around me.

