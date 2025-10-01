New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025: What Happened Yesterday?
India defeated Sri Lanka by 59 runs under DLS Method in a rain-shortened ICC Women's World Cup opener on Tuesday. Amanjot Kaur (57 off 56 balls) and Deepti Sharma (53 off 53 balls) shared a 103-run partnership for the seventh wicket as India made 269/8 with two rain disruptions forcing the match to be reduced to 47 overs per side.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025: H2H
Total Matches Played: 147
Australia Women Won: 107
New Zealand Women Won: 37
No Result/Tied: 3
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025: Squads
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Phoebe Litchfield
New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Flora Devonshire