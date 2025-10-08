Tennis

Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after losing the second set but recovered to beat Jaume Munar 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in hot and humid conditions at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday (October 8, 2025). After losing a long rally by sending a forehand wide to end the second set, Djokovic slumped to the ground and remained sprawled on his back with his forearm over his eyes for several seconds. He then slowly sat up and rested his head between his legs before he was helped back to his chair by a trainer. He was given medical treatment in his chair before the start of the third set but then broke Munar straight away after his opponent missed a simple overhead when leading 40-15. The win made Djokovic, 38, the oldest man to reach the last eight at an ATP Masters 1000 event — two months older than Roger Federer was when he reached the quarter-finals in Shanghai in 2019.

China ATP Shanghai Masters Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar_1
Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia send a kiss to spectators after defeating Jaume Munar, of Spain in the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.

2/8
China ATP Shanghai Masters Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar_2
Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia celebrates after defeating Jaume Munar, of Spain in the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.

3/8
China ATP Shanghai Masters Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar_3
Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Jaume Munar of Spain returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.

4/8
China ATP Shanghai Masters Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar_4
Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Novak Djokovic of Serbia runs for the ball during the men's singles match against Jaume Munar of Spain, at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.

5/8
China ATP Shanghai Masters Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar_5
Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Jaume Munar of Spain reacts after losing a point to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.

6/8
China ATP Shanghai Masters Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar_6
Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing the second set point to Jaume Munar of Spain during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.

7/8
China ATP Shanghai Masters Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar_7
Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Jaume Munar, of Spain plays a backhand return to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.

8/8
China ATP Shanghai Masters Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar_8
Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Jaume Munar of Spain during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.

