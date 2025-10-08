Novak Djokovic, of Serbia send a kiss to spectators after defeating Jaume Munar, of Spain in the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia celebrates after defeating Jaume Munar, of Spain in the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.
Jaume Munar of Spain returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia runs for the ball during the men's singles match against Jaume Munar of Spain, at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.
Jaume Munar of Spain reacts after losing a point to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing the second set point to Jaume Munar of Spain during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.
Jaume Munar, of Spain plays a backhand return to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Jaume Munar of Spain during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China.