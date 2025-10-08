Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

Current Weather Conditions: Delhi NCR weather alert shows a dramatic improvement with clearing skies on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, following yesterday's heavy rainfall that brought a winter-like chill to the region. Delhi weather alert indicates temperatures have dropped significantly to 22.1°C minimum and 30.9°C maximum with 60% humidity and generally cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy. The morning started with patchy fog and improved air quality at AQI 50-67, marking the best air quality Delhi has experienced in over ten days.