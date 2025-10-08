Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

Delhi NCR enjoys clear skies after heavy rain brought winter chill; temperatures 22-31°C with no weather alerts active.
Air quality improves dramatically to AQI 50-67, the cleanest in 10+ days; PM2.5 at 31 µg/m³ after rainfall washed pollutants
10-day forecast shows sunny weather with temperatures rising from 82°F today to 90-92°F by mid-October
Transportation normalizes after yesterday's 15 flight diversions; no significant rainfall expected through October 17
Current Weather Conditions: Delhi NCR weather alert shows a dramatic improvement with clearing skies on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, following yesterday's heavy rainfall that brought a winter-like chill to the region. Delhi weather alert indicates temperatures have dropped significantly to 22.1°C minimum and 30.9°C maximum with 60% humidity and generally cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy. The morning started with patchy fog and improved air quality at AQI 50-67, marking the best air quality Delhi has experienced in over ten days.
Weather in Delhi NCR shows no active weather alerts for the next five days, with stable conditions expected through mid-October. Current atmospheric pressure stands at 1013 mb with westerly winds at 10-15 kmph, providing comfortable conditions.
Regional Weather Updates
Noida weather update shows partly cloudy conditions with temperatures reaching 31°C maximum and 21°C minimum today. The city experiences 85% humidity with 11 kmph westerly winds and clear skies expected from tomorrow onwards. The seven-day forecast indicates steady temperatures between 31-32°C through the weekend.
Ghaziabad weather today features partly cloudy skies with 31°C high and 21°C low temperatures. Current conditions show 85% humidity and 6 km/h west-northwest winds with 1% chance of rain today. The city will see clear skies from Thursday, with temperatures rising to 32°C.
Gurugram weather alert shows generally cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy with similar temperature patterns as the rest of NCR. The city follows a district-wise forecast, indicating mainly clear skies from October 9-12.
Air Quality Improvements
The heavy rainfall on Tuesday has dramatically improved the air quality across Delhi NCR. Delhi AQI dropped from 74 to 50-67 in most areas, representing the cleanest air in over ten days. PM2.5 levels recorded at 31 µg/m³ and PM10 at 62 µg/m³, with carbon monoxide at 415 µg/m³, indicating ongoing vehicle emission concerns.
The rainfall helped wash atmospheric pollutants, though sensitive individuals are still advised to wear masks in high-traffic areas.
10-Day Weather Outlook
Weather in Delhi NCR for the next 10 days shows excellent conditions with gradually rising temperatures:
October 8 (Today): 82°F high, 68°F low - partly cloudy with 40% rain probability
October 9 (Thursday): 83°F high, 67°F low - sunny conditions with 4% rain chance
October 10-12: 85-87°F highs, 65-66°F lows - sunny and pleasant weather
October 13-17: 90-92°F highs, 65-73°F lows - mainly sunny conditions continue
October 18-22: 92°F highs, 72-73°F lows - stable sunny weather pattern
IMD Forecasts and Warnings
IMD rain forecast for Delhi NCR shows no significant rainfall expected through October 17, with mainly clear sky conditions dominating. IMD warning for Delhi NCR indicates no active alerts beyond routine weather monitoring.
The western disturbance that caused yesterday's heavy rain has moved eastward, allowing stable high-pressure systems to establish over northwest India. Monsoon withdrawal continues to progress with favorable conditions for complete withdrawal from the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
Transportation and Infrastructure Recovery
Yesterday's heavy rainfall caused significant disruptions, with 15 flights diverted to Jaipur and other cities due to poor visibility. Delhi Airport faced challenges as visibility dropped from 6,000 meters at 1:30 PM to 1,200 meters by 5:00 PM.
Traffic conditions have normalized with reduced waterlogging across major routes. The Dwarka Expressway and other key corridors that faced jams yesterday are now operating normally.
The temperature drop and improved air quality provide ideal conditions for outdoor activities, particularly during morning hours when temperatures are cooler and air quality is optimal. Evening hours also offer comfortable conditions after morning fog clearance.