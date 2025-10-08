Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

United States President Donald Trump insists the US should retake the base for its proximity to western China, citing “strategic” concerns.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bagram
Bagram Airfield |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India, Pakistan, and China joined regional powers in Moscow to oppose the US plan to reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase.

  • The Taliban rejected any foreign military return, emphasizing Afghanistan’s sovereignty and independence.

The United States President Donald Trump’s bid to regain control of the strategic Bagram airbase in Afghanistan has brought India, Pakistan, and China onto the same side in opposition.

At the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan held in Moscow on Tuesday, the three Asian powers joined Iran, Russia and others in rejecting Washington’s push to reclaim the base.

“They [countries present at the Moscow Format] called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability,” said a joint statement published by the Russian foreign ministry.

Representatives from Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan also attended, with a delegation from Belarus participating as guests. Established in 2017, the Moscow Format has long served as a key platform for regional dialogue on Afghanistan.

The Trump administration’s stated goal has raised regional concerns over a potential renewed US military footprint. Trump has publicly argued that the US should retake Bagram because of its proximity to western China, claiming it lies close to where Beijing develops its nuclear weapons.

Bagram, located 44 kilometres (27 miles) north of Kabul, was originally a Soviet-era airbase set up in the 1950s. It became the largest American military base in Afghanistan and the hub of the 20-year American-led campaign until US and NATO forces withdrew in 2021 under former US President Joe Biden.

Related Content
Related Content

The base is now controlled by Afghanistan’s Taliban-led defence ministry.

The Taliban also released photographs from the meeting, showing their delegation seated across from US representatives. - AP
Taliban Rejects Trump’s Demand To Reclaim Bagram Air Base

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump has repeatedly highlighted its strategic value and alleged growing Chinese influence — claims denied by Afghan authorities. Last month, during a joint press briefing with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said he “wants” the base back, warning that “bad things will happen” if the Taliban did not comply.

“We’re trying to get [the base] back, by the way,” he said, calling the effort “a little breaking news.” He added: “We want that base back. But one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”

US President Donald Trump | - | Photo: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Trump Warns Afghanistan Of 'Bad Things' If Bagram Air Base Not Returned To US

BY Outlook News Desk

The Taliban has consistently ruled out allowing any foreign military presence in Afghanistan. Responding to Trump’s remarks, it asserted that “Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity are of the utmost importance.”

Deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat added that “rather than repeating past failed approaches, a policy of realism and rationality should be adopted.”

During Tuesday’s Moscow meeting, participating countries “reaffirmed” their support for establishing Afghanistan as “an independent, united and peaceful state.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Pitch Report

  2. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

  3. Gautam Gambhir Organizes Open-Air Dinner For Team India Before Delhi Test, Weather May Play Spoilsport: Report

  4. Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video

  5. Australia Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: AUS Favourites Against Winless PAK

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  5. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

  2. Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  3. Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Early Winter Arrives with Season's First Snow

  4. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  5. At Least 15 Dead After A Massive Landslide In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Dwayne Johnson On Poor Performance Of The Smashing Machine: You Can’t Control Box Office Results

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  2. Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran Reaffirm Commitment to Peace, Counterterrorism in Afghanistan

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Modi Wishes Putin on Birthday, Leaders Reaffirm Strong India-Russia Partnership

  5. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 8, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Virgo, Scorpio, And Sagittarius

  3. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  4. To Understand And Be Understood: India Has A Dementia Emergency

  5. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  6. Moroccan Youth Demand End to Corruption And Better Healthcare

  7. ED Raids 17 Locations In Kerala And Tamil Nadu In Luxury Car Smuggling Probe

  8. Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions