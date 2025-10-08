Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

India, Pakistan, and China joined regional powers in Moscow to oppose the US plan to reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase.
The Taliban rejected any foreign military return, emphasizing Afghanistan’s sovereignty and independence.
The United States President Donald Trump’s bid to regain control of the strategic Bagram airbase in Afghanistan has brought India, Pakistan, and China onto the same side in opposition.
At the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan held in Moscow on Tuesday, the three Asian powers joined Iran, Russia and others in rejecting Washington’s push to reclaim the base.
“They [countries present at the Moscow Format] called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability,” said a joint statement published by the Russian foreign ministry.
Representatives from Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan also attended, with a delegation from Belarus participating as guests. Established in 2017, the Moscow Format has long served as a key platform for regional dialogue on Afghanistan.
The Trump administration’s stated goal has raised regional concerns over a potential renewed US military footprint. Trump has publicly argued that the US should retake Bagram because of its proximity to western China, claiming it lies close to where Beijing develops its nuclear weapons.
Bagram, located 44 kilometres (27 miles) north of Kabul, was originally a Soviet-era airbase set up in the 1950s. It became the largest American military base in Afghanistan and the hub of the 20-year American-led campaign until US and NATO forces withdrew in 2021 under former US President Joe Biden.
Trump has repeatedly highlighted its strategic value and alleged growing Chinese influence — claims denied by Afghan authorities. Last month, during a joint press briefing with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said he “wants” the base back, warning that “bad things will happen” if the Taliban did not comply.
“We’re trying to get [the base] back, by the way,” he said, calling the effort “a little breaking news.” He added: “We want that base back. But one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”
The Taliban has consistently ruled out allowing any foreign military presence in Afghanistan. Responding to Trump’s remarks, it asserted that “Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity are of the utmost importance.”
Deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat added that “rather than repeating past failed approaches, a policy of realism and rationality should be adopted.”
During Tuesday’s Moscow meeting, participating countries “reaffirmed” their support for establishing Afghanistan as “an independent, united and peaceful state.”