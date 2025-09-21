Trump Warns Afghanistan Of 'Bad Things' If Bagram Air Base Not Returned To US

While on the state visit to the UK last week, Trump mentioned that he is considering taking back control of the airbase as a measure to counter China.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Donald Trump File Photo AP
US President Donald Trump | | Photo: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • U.S. President Donald Trump warned Afghanistan of consequences if it refuses to hand back control of Bagram air base, which was transferred to the Taliban after the 2021 U.S. withdrawal.

  • Afghan officials oppose the move, while experts warn that retaking the base would resemble a U.S. re-invasion and require deployment of over 10,000 troops and heavy equipment.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a warning to Afghanistan over returning the control of Bagram air base to the United States, warning that “bad things” would happen if Kabul does not comply with his demand.

“If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN,” , Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump had previously mentioned he is attempting to re-establish U.S. presence at Bagram air base in Afghanistan, after the U.S. withdrew from the country in 2021 and handed over the control of the air base to Taliban.

On Friday, Trump told reporters that he was speaking with Afghanistan about it.

Reuters reported that Afghanistan administration is in opposition to handing over the airbase’s control to Trump. The report also mentioned that the current and former US officials have cautioned that re-occupying Bagram air base would appear as a re-invasion of Afghanistan by America, and the proceedings can require thousands of military personnel and defence equipment. 

Related Content
Related Content
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump - | AP |
Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

BY Ainnie Arif

Trump first mentioned that he is considering taking back control of the Bagram airbase last week while he was on a state-visit to the United Kingdom. He said that the measure would be to counter China while convening a press briefing with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

While speaking at the White House, the U.S. President said, “We’re talking now to Afghanistan and we want it back and we want it back soon, right away. And if they don’t do it – if they don’t do it, you’re going to find out what I’m gonna do.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mithun Manhas Emerges As Frontrunner To Take Over As New BCCI President: Report

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Charith Asalanka Admits Team Fell 10-15 Runs Short

  3. Asia Cup 2025: PCB Hires Motivational Expert To Calm Players Before India Showdown

  4. IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century

  5. Dunith Wellalage’s Father Honoured Before SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  3. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Day In Pics: September 20, 2025

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. Nepal Protests: Over To Gen Z

  5. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn