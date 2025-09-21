Trump Warns Afghanistan Of 'Bad Things' If Bagram Air Base Not Returned To US

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Afghanistan of consequences if it refuses to hand back control of Bagram air base, which was transferred to the Taliban after the 2021 U.S. withdrawal.
Afghan officials oppose the move, while experts warn that retaking the base would resemble a U.S. re-invasion and require deployment of over 10,000 troops and heavy equipment.
“If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN,” , Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Reuters reported that Afghanistan administration is in opposition to handing over the airbase’s control to Trump. The report also mentioned that the current and former US officials have cautioned that re-occupying Bagram air base would appear as a re-invasion of Afghanistan by America, and the proceedings can require thousands of military personnel and defence equipment.
Trump first mentioned that he is considering taking back control of the Bagram airbase last week while he was on a state-visit to the United Kingdom. He said that the measure would be to counter China while convening a press briefing with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
While speaking at the White House, the U.S. President said, “We’re talking now to Afghanistan and we want it back and we want it back soon, right away. And if they don’t do it – if they don’t do it, you’re going to find out what I’m gonna do.”