Trump’s State Visit to UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

Welcomed with grandeur at Windsor Castle yet met with mass protests in London, Donald Trump’s visit spotlights the “special relationship” with Britain while underscoring divisions over Ukraine, Gaza and Palestine.

Ainnie Arif
Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Photo: | AP |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump’s UK state visit combined royal pageantry with political tension — warmly welcomed by King Charles and honored with a banquet, gifts, and investment pledges.

  • Global conflicts shaped the agenda — with tensions heightened by Starmer’s plan to formally recognize Palestine after Trump’s visit.

U.S. President Donald Trump is on a state visit to Britain with First Lady Melania Trump. The two were welcomed at Windsor Castle by the royal family yesterday, followed by a state banquet. However, that is not the only welcome he received. 

Shortly before his arrival in Britain, political campaign group ‘Led By Donkeys’ projected images of Trump and convicted  sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto a castle in England. A soundtrack questioning the relationship between the two men played on a speaker.

A rally to protest Trump’s second state visit to the UK, from September 17-19 was also organised by another outfit, the ‘Stop Trump Coalition’. Thousands of people gathered in Parliament Square for a rally against the United States, carrying banners with the words, "no to racism", "no to Trump" and "stop arming Israel". At least 1,600 police officers had been deployed to manage the 5000-strong rally.

A spokesperson for the ‘Stop Trump Coalition’ told BBC: "A government that will bow down to Trump and to racism is one that will open the door to fascism."  

Apart from these, the state visit went on with grandeur and spectacle.  Bilateral ties between the two countries were hailed, with the US President saying "special does not begin to do it justice". King Charles too gave a speech, at an opulent banquet hosting 160 guests in Windsor Castle. 

Related Content
Related Content

“The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal. It’s irreplaceable and unbreakable,” Trump said. “We’ve done more good for humanity than any two countries in all of history together.”

Trump
King Charles, Queen Camilla, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Photo: | AP|
info_icon

King Charles responded, "Our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear.” adding that the two countries were working together in support of “crucial diplomatic efforts, not least of which, Mr President, is your own personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts in order to secure peace.”

Trump, a self-styled master peacemaker, was nominated by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize in July, after the 12-day Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump has repeatedly claimed brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the two countries engaged in military conflict in  May. Later, Pakistan formally recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention.” India has maintained that peace was reached without the US President's intervention. 

The war has reached the table of discussion in Trump’s UK visit too. King Charles praised Trump’s personal commitment to “finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts” and, in his speech at the US state visit banquet, urged American support for Ukraine against “tyranny”.

Trump
Protests in UK upon the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Photo: | AP |
info_icon

Alongside this, official gifts were exchanged. Among them was the flag that had flown over Buckingham Palace on the day of Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, presented to the visiting president. Furthermore,  a £150bn of US investment into the United Kingdom was announced, including £22bn from Microsoft.

However, after the royal treatment, flanked with military display, toasts, a gun salute and carriage ride with the King, the President bid an official farewell to the King and had set out to hold meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers Court — the country house of the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Map of Israel and Palestine | - | Photo: AP
India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

BY Outlook News Desk

The meeting will include discussions on Russia’s war in Ukraine, Israel’s war in Gaza, and trade. Topping up the already heavy topics is the obvious bone of contention. Starmer will be formally recognising Palestine as a state after Trump concludes his state visit to the UK, along with France, Canada and Australia.  According to media reports, the announcement was delayed so as not to overshadow a news conference with Trump at Chequers. 

The Trump administration has opposed the recognition, warning that it would reward Hamas.  “I’m not going to take a position,” Trump said a few months ago. “I don’t mind him taking a position. I’m looking for getting people [in Gaza] fed right now.”

Starmer has stated that recognition will proceed unless Israel reaches a ceasefire. - X.com/DefenceHQ
UK To Recognise Palestine After Trump Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 11: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, And More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 11

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 11: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India’s Asia Cup 2025 Batter Rinku Singh Says ‘KKR Backed Me At My Worst’ After 2021 Knee Injury

  5. India Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Side Seek Batting Practice In Group A Dead Rubber

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Rahul Gandhi to Hold Press Conference Amid ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Vote Chori Claims

  4. Maharashtra Minister Urges NAFED To Consult State Before Releasing Onion Stocks

  5. CM Fadnavis: Maharashtra to Move Supreme Court if Karnataka Raises Almatti Dam Height

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  2. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  3. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  4. Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Latest Stories

  1. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  2. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn

  6. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: PAK Knock Out Hosts, Set Up Super 4 Clash With India

  7. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  8. Trump Designates Antifa As 'Terrorist' Group After Charlie Kirk Assassination