Taliban Rejects Trump’s Demand To Reclaim Bagram Air Base

President Trump demanded the return of Bagram Air Base via Truth Social, warning of “bad things” if the Taliban refuses, citing strategic needs against China and Iran.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the demand, emphasizing Afghanistan’s sovereignty and warning of resistance, as reported by the Associated Press.
The exchange risks straining U.S.-Taliban relations, complicating humanitarian and counter-terrorism efforts while reinforcing the Taliban’s narrative of independence.
The Taliban has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand to retake Bagram Air Base, the former U.S. military hub in Afghanistan. On Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social, demanding the base’s return to counter China and Iran, warning, “If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!”. The base, once central to U.S. operations until the 2021 withdrawal, is now controlled by the Taliban for domestic security.
On Sunday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed the demand, urging Washington to adopt “realism and rationality” and warning that any aggression would face resistance, according to the Associated Press. Taliban official Zakir Jalal added that Afghans “have never accepted a military presence,” referencing the 2020 Doha Agreement that ruled out U.S. military return.
Trump’s push, tied to his “America First” policy, risks escalating tensions as U.S.-Taliban talks on humanitarian aid and counter-terrorism falter. The Taliban’s defiance reinforces their sovereignty narrative, potentially isolating them further amid Western sanctions