Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Carlos Alcaraz to headline the new Million Dollar 1 Point Slam at AO 2026
22 pros and 10 amateurs will compete for a total prize of AUS$1 million
Matches will be decided by a single point, with serve determined by 'rock, paper, scissors'
A world-first 'Million Dollar 1 Point Slam' will be part of an expanded Opening Week at the Australian Open 2026, organizers announced on Tuesday.
The new knockout event will feature 10 amateurs going head-to-head with 22 professionals, including World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz. A total of AUS$1 million ($700,000) will be on the line for the overall winner, slightly less than what semifinalists in the men’s and women’s main draws receive.
Rules and Concept
The concept is simple but thrilling, each match will consist of a single point, with the winner progressing to the next round. A pre-match game of 'rock, paper, scissors' will decide who serves. The champion of the final point will walk away with the $1 million prize. Qualifying rounds will be held nationwide and during the AO Opening Week, with the final staged on Rod Laver Arena.
Alcaraz Leads the Star Line-Up
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley confirmed that “World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz will headline the pro player line-up in the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam – a thrilling new initiative where one point could win you $1 million.” He added, “Whether you're an amateur or a pro, the ultimate winner will walk away with the prize. Entries will open soon at clubs across the country, and during Opening Week, finalists will compete for a chance to face the pros on Rod Laver Arena.”
Tiley hinted at more major announcements to come, saying, “With more big names to be announced soon, you now have a million reasons to pick up a racquet and get ready for January.”