Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

World number one Carlos Alcaraz ousted America's Taylor Fritz in the final of the Japan Open in a straight sets, 6-4 6-4 victory.
The Spaniard wrapped up the first set inside 49 minutes, breaking serve in the ninth game, before going on to stamp his authority on the final.
The reigning US Open champion broke immediately in the second set, and raced into a 5-1 lead.
While the world number five reeled off the following three games to come within a game of completing an impressive comeback, Alcaraz's championship quality told, as he secured the win in style with an outrageous drop shot.
"It's my first year coming here to Tokyo and I feel at home. I can see how special this tournament is for many, many reasons," Alcaraz said after his win.
"I want to say thanks, and hopefully I'll see you soon, and see you next year."
Data Debrief: Alcaraz's eighth title of the season
Alcaraz overcame Fritz to win the Tokyo title for the first time, securing his eighth trophy of the season.
The victory marked his 24th career tour-level title, avenging his recent Laver Cup defeat to Fritz.
Alcaraz has now recorded 67 ATP wins this season, reaching 10 tour-level finals in the process.