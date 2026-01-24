Wawrinka Vs Fritz LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Swiss Veteran Hopes To Continue Dream Run In Melbourne

Hello and welcome to today's third round match featuring Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka’s as the tennis star hopes to continue his run at the Australian Open, when he takes on no. 9 seed Taylor Fritz. The 40-year-old will have the crowd's support, knowing that the odds suggest that this will be his final match Down Under. Follow the play-by-play updates from the men’s singles match on January 24, 2026, right here
LIVE UPDATES
Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: H2H
These two have three times in their career with Wawrinka having a 2-1 H2H record over the American star. Their last meeting was at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo back in 2023 that Fritz won 7-6 (12-10), 6-2.