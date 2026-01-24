Wawrinka Vs Fritz LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Swiss Veteran Hopes To Continue Dream Run In Melbourne

Stan Wawrinka celebrates his second-round victory

Hello and welcome to today's third round match featuring Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka’s as the tennis star hopes to continue his run at the Australian Open, when he takes on no. 9 seed Taylor Fritz. The 40-year-old will have the crowd's support, knowing that the odds suggest that this will be his final match Down Under. Follow the play-by-play updates from the men’s singles match on January 24, 2026, right here

LIVE UPDATES