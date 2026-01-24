Australian Open 2026: Swiss Ace Bows Out In Third Round With Defeat
Stan Wawrinka, who has decided to hang up his boots from professional tennis at the end of this year, bowed out of the 2026 Australian Open in the third round. The 40-year-old Swiss ace was beaten by sixth seed Taylor Fritz on Saturday. Fritz beat Wawrinka in four sets at the John Cain Arena. He won 7-6, 2-6, 6-4. 6-4 to reach the 4th round. Wawrinka had won the second set but Fritz fought back to win the third and fourth set, to clinch an important win and call curtains on the Swiss' AUS Open career.
