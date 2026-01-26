Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Highlights, AO 2026: Italian Beats American In Straight Sets, Books QF Spot

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, Australian Open: Italian Leading
Musetti breaks Fritz again in the second set with two of the most wonderfully crafted points. American then sees himself trail in the third set but still has time to come back, with the Italian leading 4-3.
Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, Australian Open: American Struggling
American received medical treatment during the game and it seems it's affecting him during the match. Fritz looks a shadow of the person who defeated Stan Wawrinka in the previous match.
Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, Australian Open: Italian One Game Away From Victory
Italian has been dominant in this fourth round match and such has been his dominance that Fritz had to take medical timeouts. The no. 5 seed is one game away from sealing a spot in the QFs.
Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz, Australian Open: Game, Set And Match
Lorenzo Musetti, the no. 5 seed, overcomes the sweltering 32 degree heat to notch a straight sets victory over American Taylor Fritz on Rod Laver Arena.