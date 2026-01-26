Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Highlights, AO 2026: Italian Beats American In Straight Sets, Books QF Spot

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Hello and welcome to the highlights and updates from the fourth round match between American Taylor Fritz and Italian tennis star, Lorenzo Musetti at the Rod Laver Arena. Italian no. 5 seed has booked his spot in the quarter-finals of the marquee tournament with a straight sets victory over Fritz, who looked uncomfortable on the court. Catch the score and updates from the Musetti vs Fritz, fourth round clash, as it happened

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jan 2026, 10:35:23 am IST Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, Australian Open: Italian Leading Musetti breaks Fritz again in the second set with two of the most wonderfully crafted points. American then sees himself trail in the third set but still has time to come back, with the Italian leading 4-3.

26 Jan 2026, 10:38:50 am IST Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, Australian Open: American Struggling American received medical treatment during the game and it seems it's affecting him during the match. Fritz looks a shadow of the person who defeated Stan Wawrinka in the previous match.

26 Jan 2026, 10:45:18 am IST Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, Australian Open: Italian One Game Away From Victory Italian has been dominant in this fourth round match and such has been his dominance that Fritz had to take medical timeouts. The no. 5 seed is one game away from sealing a spot in the QFs.