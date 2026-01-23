Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz Australian Open 2026: Know all about the 3rd round match, including preview, timings, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
stan-wawrinka-vs-taylor-fritz-live-streaming-australian-open-2026-when-where-to-watch-3rd-round
Taylor Fritz in action in Australian Open 2026 Photo: AustralianOpen/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Taylor Fritz will cross swords with Stan Wawrinka in Australian Open 2026 third round

  • Wawrinka is leading the head-to-head 2-1

  • Fritz won the last time the duo faced off

Taylor Fritz will want to utilize his recent good form to his advantage as he will eye a fourth-round spot in the Australian Open 2026 when he will clash with veteran Stan Wawrinka in the third round. Fritz overcame the challenge of Vit Kopriva in four sets to enter the third round.

Fritz has crossed paths with Stan Wawrinka on three occasions so far. It is the veteran Wawrinka who is leading 2-1 in the head-to-head against Fritz. Although it was Fritz who won the tie in the last match which took place at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo in 2023.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old veteran Wawrinka is currently playing for fun. He is enjoying the time he has remaining on the court and being a player with nothing to lose, he can be dangerous for Fritz. Wawrinka last won the Australian Open title back in 2014. His exquisite backhand will challenge Fritz despite the latter being a favourite.

Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info


When and where is the Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz, Australian Open 2026 match being played?

The Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at John Cain Arena on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The match starts at 11:30 PM IST approx.

Related Content
Related Content

How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?

The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

  3. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  5. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Eliot Spizzirri Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  2. Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van de Zandschulp Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  4. Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Maddison Inglis Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. NIA Conducts Searches In Punjab In Amritsar Temple Grenade Case

  3. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  4. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  5. Day In Pics: January 22, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  2. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  3. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  4. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

  5. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way