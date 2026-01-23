Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Taylor Fritz will cross swords with Stan Wawrinka in Australian Open 2026 third round
Wawrinka is leading the head-to-head 2-1
Fritz won the last time the duo faced off
Taylor Fritz will want to utilize his recent good form to his advantage as he will eye a fourth-round spot in the Australian Open 2026 when he will clash with veteran Stan Wawrinka in the third round. Fritz overcame the challenge of Vit Kopriva in four sets to enter the third round.
Fritz has crossed paths with Stan Wawrinka on three occasions so far. It is the veteran Wawrinka who is leading 2-1 in the head-to-head against Fritz. Although it was Fritz who won the tie in the last match which took place at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo in 2023.
Meanwhile, 40-year-old veteran Wawrinka is currently playing for fun. He is enjoying the time he has remaining on the court and being a player with nothing to lose, he can be dangerous for Fritz. Wawrinka last won the Australian Open title back in 2014. His exquisite backhand will challenge Fritz despite the latter being a favourite.
Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Stan Wawrinka Vs Taylor Fritz, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at John Cain Arena on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The match starts at 11:30 PM IST approx.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.