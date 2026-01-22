Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

Jannik Sinner beats James Duckworth 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
Sinner now now 19-0 against home opponents at Grand Slam events
Stan Wawrinka prevails 4-6, 6-3, 3-6,7-5, 7-6 over Arthur Gea
Jannik Sinner's Australian Open title defence continued with a comfortable straight-sets victory over James Duckworth.
Sinner is hunting a third straight title in Melbourne, a feat only Novak Djokovic has previously achieved.
The Italian had little trouble in seeing off Duckworth, as he breezed to a 6-1 6-4 6-2 success, which he sealed in one hour and 49 minutes.
Sinner did not drop a game and handed Duckworth only four opportunities to break, while getting the better of the Australian's serve five times.
"I feel like I'm in good shape at the moment. Depending on how matches go and how long I stay on court, we will decide what work to do the next day," said Sinner, who will face Eliot Spizzirri next.
"I know how much work I've put in so the body feels good and the mind is in a good moment.
"It is a very special tournament for me and it has been a special court for me in the past years, so let's see what's coming this year."
Taylor Fritz also booked his spot in round three, with the American defeating Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-4).
Next up for Fritz will be Stan Wawrinka, who extended his final Australian Open campaign with a gutsy victory over Arthur Gea.
Wawrinka prevailed 4-6 6-3 3-6 7-5 7-6 (10-3), in what was the longest match of this year's tournament so far (four hours and 33 minutes).
Data Debrief: Melbourne is Sinner's city as Wawrinka surpasses Federer
Sinner’s 24 wins at the Australian Open is the most he has registered at a single ATP-level event during his career, surpassing the US Open, where he has 23.
The 24-year-old is now 19-0 against home opponents at grand slam events. He is just one of two men to go undefeated in over 10 matches against such opponents, along with Juan Martin del Potro (12-0).
Sinner has now reeled off 12 straight wins without losing a set, and he is on a 17-match winning streak overall.
Wawrinka, meanwhile, continues to defy his age. The 40-year-old has now surpassed Roger Federer (48) by playing in his 49th five-set match, which is a record for the Open Era.
Since the introduction of 128-player draws at all four major events in 1987, Wawrinka (40 years 296 days) is now the oldest player to claim multiple match wins at a single slam.