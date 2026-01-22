Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home Wildcard
Jannik Sinner continued his bid for an Australian Open three-peat with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over home wildcard James Duckworth on Thursday (January 22, 2026), finishing off in under two hours. Sinner proved just too good for Duckworth, producing a serving masterclass to sail into the third round. It was Sinner’s 27th successive Tour-level victory against Australian players, his last defeat coming against Duckworth in Toronto in 2021. The Italian two-time defending champion meets United States' Eliot Spizzirri next.
