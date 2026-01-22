Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Swiss Legend Eye Another Win

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland plays a forehand return during a practice session, ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. AP Photo/Aaron Favila

2014 champion Stan Wawrinka meets French sensation Arthur Gea in a must-watch second-round battle at the 2026 Australian Open. Wawrinka, competing in his farewell season at 40, enters the contest riding the momentum of an emotional four-set victory over Laslo Djere. The 21-year-old qualifier is making his Grand Slam debut and has already authored the tournament's biggest shock by dismantling 17th seed Jiri Lehecka. As Wawrinka seeks a vintage run to close his career, Gea looks to solidify his status as the sport's next giant-killer. Follow along for all the real-time updates and live scores.

LIVE UPDATES