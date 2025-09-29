Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz will now face Taylor Fritz in the final ckasg, marking the first time in 14 years that the top two seeds will contest the Tokyo title

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare
Carlos Alcaraz reaches final at China Open
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 3-6 6-3 6-4 to secure Japan Open final spot

  • He will now face Taylor Fritz in the final clash who defeated Jenson Brooksby

  • Carlos Alcaraz recently won the US Open title

World number one Carlos Alcaraz lost his first set of the tournament, but rallied to beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 3-6 6-3 6-4 to secure a final spot in Japan. 

Alcaraz has thrilled fans throughout the week, but for a time it looked as though world number 12 Ruud might steal the spotlight, producing a string of stunning winners, while reeling off three games in a row to claim the opening set.

Despite carrying an ankle injury from his first match on Thursday, Alcaraz came roaring back in the second, wrestling back momentum by winning the first three games, going on to force the game to a deciding set. 

The Spaniard broke midway through the third set, asserting his control from there on to set up a final against American Taylor Fritz, marking the first time in 14 years that the top two seeds will contest the Tokyo title.

Meanwhile, Fritz made short work of his compatriot Jenson Brooksby with a 6-4 6-3 win. 

The world number five made his class show late in the first set to go 1-0 up, before taking charge in the second with a dominant display, breaking in the fourth game. 

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Alcaraz's record-breaking pace 

Monday’s win also marked a new career-best 66th in a single season for the six-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz.

Since the ATP Tour’s launch in 1990, Alcaraz has reached 275 career match wins, faster than any player before him, needing just 338 matches to hit the milestone.

Not since Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in 2011 have the top two seeds at the Japan Open met in the final.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Kushal Malla Run Out In Crucial Moment | NEP 43/3 (6.4)

  2. Chris Woakes Retires: Veteran England All-Rounder Exits International Cricket After Ashes Setback

  3. How India Won Record-Extending 9th Asia Cup Title – Five Moments That Shaped the Victory

  4. Asia Cup Final: India's Refusal, Mohsin Naqvi's Antics Make For A Dramatic Night

  5. Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha’s Fury Marks Asia Cup 2025 Final: Throws Cheque, Says 'India Disrespected Cricket'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  2. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

  3. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  4. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  5. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Limited Attendance At Cremation Of Protestors Who Died For Ladakh’s Statehood, Sixth Schedule Demand

  2. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  3. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  4. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  5. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. Homebound Review | Neeraj Ghaywan’s Blistering Drama Casts A Wide, Severe Look At India’s Chasms

  5. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

  2. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  3. Tehran Warns Of Harder Nuclear Line As Sanctions Bite

  4. Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

  5. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

Latest Stories

  1. Israel's Haifa Honours Indian Soldiers, Updates Textbooks To Credit Their Role In WWI Liberation

  2. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

  3. Cycling Road World Championships 2025: Pogacar Defends Title With Solo Triumph In Rwanda

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  6. Dr. Vashisth Das - Don’t Miss A Beat, Take Charge Of Heart Health Before It’s Too Late

  7. Iran Hangs Man Accused Of Being A Key Mossad Spy

  8. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured