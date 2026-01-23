Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Marin Cilic will clash with Casper Ruud in Australian Open 2026 third round
Both Cilic and Ruud are yet to drop a set so far
The head-to-head between the two stands at 4-0 in favour of Ruud
Marin Cilic has looked in vintage form so far in the Australian Open 2026 as he is yet to drop a set in the two games he has played so far. He will push himself to make a deeper run in the competition when he takes on Casper Ruud in the third round. The 2014 US Open winner defeated Denis Shapovalov in the second round.
Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic's biggest clash happened in 2022 in the French Open semifinal. Ruud was the one who won the match. They faced off recently in the Stockholm Open in 2025. Once again, Ruud was the one who came out as the winner. With a 4-0 head-to-head, Ruud is the favourite against Cilic.
Just like Cilic, Ruud is yet to drop a set so far in the Australian Open 2026. He recorded his 300th career tour-level victory when he defeated Jaume Munar in the second round. Ruud's consistency at the baseline and and heavy topspin has always been a threat to Cilic and he will look to enforce it once again.
Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The match starts at 2:40 PM IST approx.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.