Jannik Sinner Vs Eliot Spizzirri Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Jannik Sinner will face American Eliot Spizzirri in Australian Open 2026 third round
This is the first main-draw appearance for Spizzirri
He will play a top-10 opponent for the first time
World no 2. Jannik Sinner has been one of the most dominant forces in the Australian Open as he is in a 16-match winning streak in the competition. He has entered the third round without losing a set and lost very few games overall. In his way of a fourth-round entry, he faces America's Eliot Spizzirri.
Sinner has never faced Spizzirri in his career as the later as the latter has made only three Grand Slam main draw appearances in his career. Sinner is an overwhelming favourite in this tie and he will look to make light work of Spizzirri and conserve his stamina for big matches later.
The 24-year-old American is playing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time and has reached a career-best third round. He showed his tactical intelligence in a five-set encounter against Wu Yibing in the second round. This will be the first time in his career that he will play a top-10 ranked opponent.
Jannik Sinner Vs Eliot Spizzirri, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Jannik Sinner Vs Eliot Spizzirri, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Jannik Sinner Vs Eliot Spizzirri, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The match starts at 6:30 AM IST approx.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.