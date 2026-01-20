Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

Sinner goes up against Gaston in his 1st round match at AO 2026
The Italian has won both his matches against the Frenchman
Sinner has won back-to-back Australian Open titles (2024 and 2025)
World No. 2 Jannik Sinner will look to start off his Australian Open campaign on a winning note as he eyes a three-peat starting with his first-round match against Hugo Gaston.
Gaston, world no. 93, has faced Sinner twice in his career (in 2021) and is yet to win a set against the Italian.
Sinner has dominated on hard courts, winning the 2024 US Open and then landing back-to-back Australian Open titles (2024 and 2025). A Wimbledon victory in 2025, and moreover he's made to five consecutive Grand Slam finals.
Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.